Military

101-year-old returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost

By AUDREY McAVOY, GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press
newsitem.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (AP) — When Japanese bombs began falling on Pearl Harbor,...

www.newsitem.com

Telegraph

How one secretly intercepted cable could have prevented Pearl Harbor

It was 07.48am on a Sunday morning when Guy C. Avery, an engineer for the US Navy, first heard the sound of a plane with a curiously foreign-sounding engine. He was asleep in a bunk bed at the time, inside his bungalow, which he shared with his naval comrades. It was a comfortably warm morning in Honolulu, Hawaii, with a gentle breeze. Out of a mostly cloudless sky roared 350 Japanese planes, each branded with the flag of the red sun. At first, Avery assumed he was hearing the US Air Force conducting a training exercise. But after clambering out of bed to look through his window, he spotted a “Zero” – American slang for a Japanese fighter jet – firing from a machine gun down at people below. “It’s war,” he shouted across his still half-asleep dormitory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Harbor#Ap#Japanese#U S Navy Seaman 1st
westviewnews.org

Pearl Harbor Baby

Five years ago, on the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor I told the story in WestView News of my fathers’ experiences as the first newspaper man at the scene of the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor in 1941. He had received a call from a reporter at the Honolulu Advertiser where he was the City Editor shortly after 8 AM, the two men meeting in downtown Honolulu and driving the nine miles around the Pearl Harbor lagoon to the naval base on Ford Island. What they saw on the way to Pearl that Sunday morning, now 80 years ago, was published in a front page article in the December 8 issue of the Advertiser, the same day that President Roosevelt declared war on Japan. ‘The story of the century’ which the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor has been called, was not fully told in their article because military censorship policy prevented the details of the carnage behind the gates of the base to be published. The last sentence in the last paragraph of their story which described their trip has them entering the base, and then departing and driving back to town. In the intervening years, of course, the attack has been described in complete detail, most recently minute by minute, in a large format photo magazine History—Pearl Harbor—Minute by Minute—80 Years Later published by Meredith Corporation, 2021, which is on the stands now. The statistics have not changed: almost 3,000 military personnel and civilians were killed, l,l50 wounded, over 30 ships were damaged, destroyed or sunk, 159 aircraft damaged and 169 destroyed,
HONOLULU, HI
Business Insider

The secret weapons Japan used at Pearl Harbor

In many ways, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was the perfect military operation. The attacking Japanese task force achieved almost complete tactical surprise, remarkably evaded detection during a 3,000+ mile sortie, successfully employed specially developed secret weapons against US forces and managed to escape with minor losses.
MILITARY
News-Herald.com

Stories behind Pearl Harbor attack bring chills 80 years later

Standing in the USS Arizona Memorial, the white concrete “bridge” that straddles the sunken Navy battleship, I expected to feel ghosts of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. I anticipated an energy echo from the past, a residual static that would make hairs stand up or goosebumps appear. But there was nothing paranormal during my visit to Honolulu one month before the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the harbor.
MILITARY
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

USS Nevada display model a rolling reminder of 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor

The USS Nevada was the ship that almost got away when the bombs started to fall on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago. The ship didn’t completely succeed in escaping the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. But it did manage to fight back and live to see another day. After repairs, it went on to fight on D-Day in 1944 off Normandy, and at the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa in the Pacific Theater.
MILITARY
Fox News

Pearl Harbor survivor recounts harrowing attack, 80 years later: 'Something I'll never forget'

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Eighty years ago, most Americans had never heard of Pearl Harbor, let alone were able to find it on a map. Yet the attack on an island 2,500 miles from the mainland came to define the ‘Greatest Generation’ and America itself, which avenged the attack just four months later, bombing Tokyo, and, shortly after, winning a decisive naval victory at Midway.
MILITARY
thedrive

Flying Boats Flew Japan’s Little-Known Follow-On Raid On Pearl Harbor

The second attempted attack on Pearl Harbor indirectly changed the course of the war in the Pacific. Eighty years ago today, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor plunged the United States headlong into World War II, and the event’s notoriety has ensured it has remained a profound touchstone in the public’s imagination ever since. The surprise raid of December 7, 1941, exacted a heavy toll on the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet battleships in particular, but it was not enough for Imperial Japan. That country staged a much less well-known follow-up attack less than three months later, this time using huge four-engine Kawanishi H8K flying boats, at the time a brand-new weapon, in what was one of the longest bombing missions flown up to that time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Bidens visit WWII memorial on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

(CNN) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, early Tuesday morning to pay their respects on the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The Bidens observed a moment of silence standing in front of a wreath at...
POTUS
Washington Times

New U.S. Navy sub takes on legendary name

The first USS New Jersey was a turn-of-the-century battleship that circumnavigated the globe for two years as part of President Theodore Roosevelt’s “Great White Fleet.” The next was a World War II naval legend, earning nine battle stars in the Pacific theater before returning to service three more times over the next 50 years: in Korea, Vietnam and in the dying days of the Cold War with the Soviet Union.
MILITARY
sandiegouniontribune.com

50 years later, a grateful epilogue to a Navy tragedy

Janet Dunne made peace a long time ago with the awful curveball life threw her in 1968. She considers herself blessed for the happiness that came after. So it wasn’t closure she was seeking when she got on a boat in San Diego a few weeks ago, flowers in hand. Her destination was an area above the wreckage of a Navy helicopter resting on the ocean floor. The crash killed the co-pilot: her husband, Gus, the father of their unborn child. His body was never recovered.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thedrive

Iran's Newest Warship Has Fallen On Its Side In A Dry Dock

An Iranian corvette under construction in Bandar Abbas had a major accident, video and satellite imagery confirm. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. A satellite image confirms that an Iranian naval vessel known as the Talayieh has rolled over in a dry dock in the port of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf. Video had earlier emerged on social media showing this ship lying on its port side in a partially flooded dry dock. Prior to this incident, the Talayieh, seemingly a derivative of the Moudge class corvette design about which there is little publicly available information, was reportedly either in the final stages of construction or fitting out and had been expected to enter service next year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

