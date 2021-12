The holidays are upon us and it’s no secret that we Aussies love ourselves some high-quality gin. So too does Berry Bros. & Rudd, whose team of experts spent over 730 days creating the World’s Best Gin. It goes by the name of No. 3 London Dry and it’s every bit as nuanced and refreshing as its award-winning reputation would suggest. Brought to life with painstaking passion and precision, this is the perfect gift for any modern lover of boozy botanicals. Should you also have a taste for delicious spirits, don’t forget to snag a bottle for yourself.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO