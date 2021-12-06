ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘TWD: World Beyond’: Who Lives, Who Dies & Who’s Still With CRM? (RECAP)

By Steve Swisher/AMC
Watauga Democrat
 4 days ago

‘TWD: World Beyond’: Who Lives, Who Dies & Who’s Still With CRM? (RECAP) 'World Beyond' wraps...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Escaping CRM, For Real This Time (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 9, “Death and the Dead.”]. Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) is having a no good, very bad day. To be fair, it’s not like the day’s going great for everyone else. While the Bennett family had...
TV SERIES
Watauga Democrat

‘TWD: World Beyond’: Julia Ormond on Rick Grimes, the CRM’s Secrets & Elizabeth’s Ending

Plus, Ormond discusses her 'fantasy version' of where her character might have ended up in a hypothetical Season 3. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
TV SERIES
TVLine

World Beyond Series Finale Recap: Who Lived, Who Died and Which Long-Lost Walking Dead Character Showed Up?

After Sunday, there would be no “beyond” for AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The AMC limited series concluded its two-season run with an affecting episode that killed off two key characters, threatened to end a third, and dropped in a stunning blast from the distant past — all the way back to Season 1 of the mother ship. Who lived, who died, and who made a surprise cameo? Read on… ‘YOU’VE GOTTEN REALLY GOOD AT BEING A HERO’ | As “The Last Light” began, Jadis gave orders to jam all walkie-talkie frequencies for an eight-mile radius despite the fact that...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

A Devastating Death on TWD: World Beyond's Penultimate Episode

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, "Death and the Dead." There's a major casualty in the war with the Civic Republic Military on the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. After Huck (Annet Mahendru) exposes a CRM plot to commit genocide against the 87,000 survivors of Portland with the green liquid chlorine gas the CRM used to wipe out Omaha and the Campus Colony, Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) mobilizes the military to quell a rebellion. Meanwhile, rebel sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour) carry out their plan to escape the CR Research Facility — and take it down on their way out.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Watauga Democrat

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Alicia’s Back! (RECAP)

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Alicia’s Back! (RECAP) Poor Alicia sure didn't have it easy in that bunker over 'Fear's brief time jump. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
TV SERIES
Watauga Democrat

Here's how an anime convention will help track the spread of Omicron

A New York anime convention could give more insight into the spread of the Omicron variant. Dr. Craig Spencer explains what exact data the CDC is looking for. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Watauga Democrat

Is [Spoiler] Leaving ‘9-1-1’ After the Fall Finale?

Plus, Buck's missing his family during the holidays. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
TV & VIDEOS
higherperspectives.com

People Who Died And Claim To Be Reincarnated Share The Memories Of Their Past Lives

Reincarnation, also known as rebirth is the belief that we don't get to live just one life. The concept explains that the non-physical essence of a living being begins a new life in a different physical form or body after biological death. Usually, however, we can't necessarily consciously remember the lives we lived before even though our souls still bear all the good and bad deeds we've accumulated.
SCIENCE
Distractify

Student on TikTok Learns Embarrassing Fact About Herself After Watching Recorded Classes

Research has indicated that it takes anywhere from 18–254 days for something to become a habit. The "golden number" however is 66 days. So if you're trying to force yourself to make some changes in your life, like taking a multivitamin every day, eating healthier, or lighting fireworks in your backyard before you start your workday to kick off things right, then you'll need to do it consistently for a little over two months.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
impact601.com

‘Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Escaping CRM, For Real This Time (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 9, “Death and the Dead.”]. Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) is having a no good, very bad day. To be fair, it’s not like the day’s going great for everyone else. While the Bennett family had...
TV SERIES
conwaydailysun.com

‘Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Escaping CRM, For Real This Time (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2, Episode 9, “Death and the Dead.”]. Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) is having a no good, very bad day. To be fair, it’s not like the day’s going great for everyone else. While the Bennett family had...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy