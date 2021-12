Personify Financial is designed for fair and bad credit borrowers (less than 670) who don’t qualify for other top lenders. But due to its sky-high APRs and fees, it’s not a lender we see suitable for most applicants. There are several other lenders that cater toward people with fair or bad credit that offer more reasonable fees. If you fall into this credit category, we recommend researching the best fair credit personal loans and bad credit personal loans.

