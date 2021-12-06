ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Strange 2: Benedict Cumberbatch admits to initial concerns over Marvel film

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Benedict Cumberbatch has shared initial concerns he had about Doctor Strange 2 during a new interview.

The actor, who can currently be seen in Netflix’s The Power of the Dog , was discussing the Marvel sequel during an episode of Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast .

Maron raised the subject of the new film, which is titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , asking Cumberbatch: “So, Doctor Strange 2 is your movie?”

Cumberbatch replied: “Yeah. Well... yeah that’s part of the problem. There’s a lot of stuff going on in it. It’s like, do I have a character arc in this? Is it working?”

He then walked back the concern, telling Maron: “No, there’s great stuff for me to do. It’s very busy. It’s called The Multiverse of Madness , and it’s bonkers.”

Speaking about his decision to join the Marvel Cinematic universe (MCU), Cumberbatch said: “You’ve got to embrace it. You’ve got to just enjoy it. It’s a celebration.”

The film is being directed by Sam Raimi, and was directly set up in the finale of WandaVision , which aired in February 2021.

Elizabeth Olsen will co-star in the film alongside Cumberbatch, who will next be seen in Spider-Man : No Way Home .

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s thid Spider-Man outing will be released on 15 December, and will bring back many non-MCU Spider-Man characters, including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on 6 May 2022.

