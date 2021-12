The self-proclaimed “Houston Hottie” Megan Thee Stallion is now officially a Yardrunner with Nike. The shoe giant rolled out its campaign in celebration of Black athletes and global changemakers, who have graduated from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, back in November 2019, ESSENCE noted. In addition to highlighting stars who exemplify the legacy and community of HBCUs, Nike has also created a few limited edition items to go along with the studious campaign. Meg’s prestigious honor comes right on time as the star is currently gearing up to graduate from Texas Southern University with her bachelor’s degree in health administration this week.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO