ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, CA

Santa in Downtown Campbell for the 2021 Holidays

downtowncampbell.com
 4 days ago

Santa Claus is here in town in Downtown Campbell on the following dates...

www.downtowncampbell.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Campbell, CA
Campbell, CA
Society
FOXBusiness

Starbucks store in Buffalo votes to unionize

Starbucks employees at the coffee chain's Elmwood Village location in Buffalo voted 19 to 8 in favor of joining Workers United, a union affiliated with the Service Employees International Union. A second Buffalo store on Camp Road voted to reject unionization by a vote of 12 to 8, while a...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

NYC adopts measure allowing noncitizens to vote for mayor

New York City on Thursday voted to allow noncitizens to vote in certain local elections, including for mayor, city council member Ydanis Rodriguez, who sponsored the bill, wrote on Twitter. The city council approved the measure extending voting eligibility to New York City residents who are not U.S. citizens with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy