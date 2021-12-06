ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Custodial union protests against poverty wages, union-busting

By Rhianna Roberts
Daily Lobo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Dec. 3, custodial workers at the University of New Mexico protested for the University to pay them a living wage. A coalition of other unions in the state were present in solidarity, including the graduate student workers’ union, who showed up to also protest the University’s recent union-busting...

www.dailylobo.com

Comments / 0

Related
everettclipper.com

Breaking News: Staff Unions Rally Against ELC Outsourcing

EvCC’s staff and faculty members gathered on-campus yesterday evening at the Jackson Center to represent the union known as the “American Federation Of County Municipal Employees” (AFCME) and to rally against the recent decision by EvCC President Daria Willis to close the Early Learning Center. The rally took place alongside a public webinar held by EvCC’s board of trustees, as the union sought to make their voices heard.
EVERETT, WA
95.5 FM WIFC

S.Korea parents unions protest over student vaccine pass mandate

SEOUL (Reuters) – Several parents associations in South Korea held protests on Thursday against a vaccine pass mandate for children aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 among teenagers. The government has said that from February, anyone aged 12 years or older will have to show a vaccine pass...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Poverty#Protest Riot#University#Union#Spanish
businessjournaldaily.com

YSU Union, Community Groups Protest University Cuts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Members of the YSU faculty union hold a rally outside the morning session of the board of trustees meeting to protest proposed budget cuts. The Brightside Project | Powered by (kind) People. Fueled by You. Copyright 2021 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Daily Lobo

Grad union protests UNM’s unionization appeal through work-in

Graduate student workers lined the halls and piled into waiting rooms at the University of New Mexico as they staged their 12-hour work-in at Scholes Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The students were physically showing the University how much work they do in a day to protest the University’s decision to appeal the New Mexico Public Employee Labor Relations Board’s ruling that granted them the right to unionize.
PROTESTS
Chicago Sun-Times

City drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuit against police union

Attorneys for the city of Chicago on Wednesday withdrew a lawsuit against the rank-and-file police officers’ union after its fiery first-term president encouraged officers to defy Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 president John Catanzara had been outspoken against the mandate, which required all...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
dclabor.org

“Wage shortage” fuels area driver shortage, says transit union

“I really don’t think the problem is the driver shortage. I think that the problem is the wage shortage,” ATU 689 president Raymond Jackson told the Washington Post last Friday. He was responding to the Post’s reports that nearly two years into the pandemic, “transit systems battling a decline in passengers and fare revenue in the Washington region are facing another hurdle: a bus driver shortage that threatens their ability to resume normal operations.” Local 689 represents workers at Metrobus, D.C. Circulator, Fairfax Connector, Alexandria’s DASH, Loudoun County Transit and MetroAccess. Jackson said compensation for transit positions at some local systems is not competitive enough in an economic environment where people with commercial licenses are in high demand. “Blue-collar workers in this country have had enough and that’s what we are seeing. We just want fair wages and fair benefits. That’s all we’re asking for.”
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC6.com

Hearing held in teachers union suit against concerned mom

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A superior court judge heard both sides of the lawsuit against a South Kingstown Mom, fighting to find out what’s taught in her district’s schools, on Wednesday. The Rhode Island teachers union suit against the South Kingstown School Committee and parent Nicole Solas moved ahead in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Union bashing

I read with interest the opinion article, “A way forward for Pittsburgh Public Schools” (Nov. 14). While Saleem Guhbril’s commitment to Pittsburgh Public Schools’ students and families is inarguable and his perspective is valuable, his union-blaming solutions strike me as significantly out of touch with the realities we’ve experienced in Pittsburgh Public Schools.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Lobo

‘He lives it’: UNM alumnus advocates for climate solutions

University of New Mexico alumnus Laurence Cotter hopes to provide the means for younger generations to find creative, new solutions to address the impending climate crisis. An avid cyclist with no email address, a hybrid vehicle and no home internet access, Cotter is a conservationist through and through. Cotter established...
ENVIRONMENT
pinejournal.com

Cloquet School Board votes to increase substitute, non-union wages

In an effort to attract more applicants for vacant positions, the Cloquet School Board voted 4-2 in favor of increasing the district’s non-union and substitute wages for maintenance, secretarial, food service and paraprofessional positions at the Nov. 22 meeting. The hourly wages of each of the four non-certified sub- and...
CLOQUET, MN
KETV.com

Judge grants Kellogg's a temporary injunction against striking union workers

A District Court judge issued Kellogg's a temporary injunction Monday against the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, BCTGM Local 50G and its president, Dan Osborn. Union workers have been on strike since early October. Negotiation talks between the union and Kellogg's are scheduled to resume this...
OMAHA, NE
kentuckytoday.com

YMCA youth group, secretary of state partner on poll worker recruitment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams and the Kentucky YMCA Youth Association announced a new partnership on Wednesday to promote poll worker recruitment and voter registration among young people. “We can’t have an election without election workers,” Adams said. “Our base of volunteer poll workers is...
FRANKFORT, KY
The 74

Parental Support for State Testing Rebounds

What a difference a year can make. In fall 2020, COVID-19 vaccines were still months away from availability, and most students (57 percent) were enrolled in fully remote schooling, with just 25 percent attending schools fully in person. By fall 2021, vaccines were available to all adults and teens, with approval for children aged 5 […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy