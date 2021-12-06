ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Kep1er’s debut delayed after coming into contact with positive COVID-19 case

By Gladys Yeo
NME
 4 days ago

The debut of upcoming K-pop girl group Kep1er has been postponed after they came into contact with a COVID-19 case. WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment, the group's agencies, announced in a statement on December 5 that the nine-member act's activities had been temporarily suspended after a staff member who worked with the...

www.nme.com

