Early on during the pandemic, it became clear that older patients were at greater risk of suffering the most serious effects of coronavirus, and a great deal of attention went into ensuring steps were taken to protect this population. Yet, despite the impact of stressors and social isolation caused by the pandemic, the same attention has not been given to ensuring their mental health needs are also being met. Due to a variety of barriers making them less likely to seek treatment, they are far more likely to have an unmet need for mental health treatment.

