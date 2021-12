Billy Napier has not coached a game yet for the Florida Gators, and he won’t for about nine months. But he’s already 1-0 in his career at Florida. No, press conferences do not have any correlation with results on the field. No, explanations of plans do not guarantee wins. Yes, Billy Napier had plenty of time to prepare what he was going to say, both in terms of his statements and in terms of his responses to reporters’ questions. But through one full day on the job, he’s done more to generate excitement than many would have predicted with a grand slam home run of an introductory press conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO