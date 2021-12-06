Liberty Utilities asks NH PUC to suspend energy-efficiency decision
By Amanda Gokee-New Hampshire Bulletin
Liberty Utilities has asked the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission to suspend an energy efficiency decision the company says would cause “irreparable harm” if implemented. The utility filed a motion for a stay of order early Friday morning, the latest response to a contentious decision from the utilities commission...
One of the central challenges in the fight to contain climate change is that it won’t be done with one or two big ideas but with hundreds of little changes to the way we live. Laying out what those changes will be is time-consuming in itself, and given the financial resources we’ll need to devote to the cause, it’s important to have a solid plan that makes every dollar count. Viewed this way, UM-Dearborn is already off to a great start as it moves toward meeting the new carbon neutrality goals of the U-M system. In particular, the 2020 DTE E-Challenge, in which a 53-member campus team put together a comprehensive energy savings strategy for UM-Dearborn, yielded a plan for dozens of projects that have been researched, have budgets and are “shelf ready” as funding becomes available. It’s like having a game plan for tackling our carbon problem on campus — or at least a playbook for the first quarter.
After seeing record revenue from the last quarter’s cap-and-trade auction, officials from the Legislative Analyst’s Office recommend California legislators use a portion of revenue from the state’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund to support households and businesses.
Energy is an essential commodity of our existence, as such, having a sustainable, renewable and affordable energy source is vital. Of all the renewable energy sources, the sun is the most promising due to the vast amount of energy it radiates to the earth surface. To benefit from this vast energy from the sun, a comprehensive study into photovoltaics is needed. In this article, we present our findings from the surface study of a perovskite material, methyl ammonium triiodide (MAPbI3).
On Monday, the Public Utilities Commission issued an order clarifying its November decision to drastically reduce funding for energy efficiency over the next two years. But only one commissioner signed off on that decision – and that’s a problem according to a state law requiring a quorum of at least two commissioners. The Monday order […]
Michigan would create new economic development funds to help the state land major business expansions, including possible electric vehicle battery plants, under fast-tracked bills that have received initial approval.
The Department of Energy has released a pre-publication version of a proposed rule that would greatly advance the energy efficiency of the nation’s light bulbs. The rule, along with another rule proposed by DOE in late November, would effectively complete the transition to LED lighting from older, inefficient incandescent technology, delivering huge savings to consumers and avoiding millions of metric tons of carbon emissions.
Remember “waste not, want not”? Finger-wagging grandparents muttered that homily when pulling pieces of aluminum foil out of the trash to be cleaned and reused. The state’s energy regulators sure don’t remember it. The three-member PUC commission recently made a bafflingly bone-headed move, gutting a statewide energy efficiency program called...
FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) - Several rural businesses in New Hampshire and Vermont are getting opportunities to construct solar arrays and work on other energy-related projects because of investments the U.S. Department of Agriculture is making in two programs. GoLight LLC will use a $14.4 million Electric Infrastructure loan to construct...
An Emporia business is benefiting from a federal program to increase energy efficiency. Bob’s Cash Saver, which owns Country Mart and Good’s Cash Saver, is receiving almost $43,000 to install energy-efficient freezers. The project could save over 260,000 kilowatt-hours of energy, or over eight percent of the company’s annual energy use.
Ameren Illinois has been recognized by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) for an energy efficiency program. The utility received the Region III Innovative Energy Project of the Year award for the creation of a D-I-Y virtual energy assessment. More than 8,500 customers participated in the program. They received a...
Offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine could impact New Hampshire’s economy, environment and energy system, and the state’s new Department of Energy has released a request for proposals to find a consultant to help the state assess what those impacts could be. Offshore wind development has produced controversy...
Energy costs in data centers are soaring as the amount of data being generated explodes, and it’s being made worse by an imbalance between increasingly dense processing elements that are producing more heat and uneven server utilization, which requires more machines to be powered up and cooled. The challenge is...
The Town of Vail has added two staff positions to advance its community goals of energy efficiency and mobility. Cameron Millard has joined the Environmental Sustainability staff as energy efficiency coordinator while Chris Southwick is the new mobility innovation coordinator in the Public Works and Transportation Department. Both positions support...
Participating in a regional transmission organization (RTO) could save Colorado's utilities up to $230 million a year, or 5% of their costs, while helping meet the state's clean energy goals, according to a study released Wednesday by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. The PUC said it was in the public...
Wisconsin regulators are moving ahead with a plan to align the state’s energy conservation program with the governor’s climate goals. The Public Service Commission voted 2-1 Thursday to adopt broad parameters for setting priorities and targets that will guide the state’s $100 million Focus on Energy program. Under the policy...
The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the second of two rate hikes for ComEd Wednesday. In total, it will add $100 million to customer bills next year or about $.45 per month more on the average household bill.
The City of Iowa City announces a grant program aimed at reducing carbon emissions by commercial property owners. Commercial users account for about 20% of Iowa City’s carbon emissions and the goal of the program is to reduce that number. The City will be accepting applications through January 31, 2022, with up to 10 grants being awarded.
Energy-efficiency upgrades built into the Peterborough Town Library’s renovation earned the library a $27,000 rebate from Eversource, an amount Library Director Corinne Chronopoulos called significant. “The energy efficiency of the building was a priority throughout the project,” Chronopoulos said. “That funding goes back to the library project and helps us...
AUSTIN, Texas - Wednesday was the deadline for power generators across Texas to comply with new winterization rules from state regulators. Power plants had until 5:00 PM to notify regulators of what they’ve done to protect their facilities from the elements. "We will have a very robust, effective, and safe power grid," said Gov. Greg Abbott, speaking to reporters last week.
