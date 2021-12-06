LAST SEASON Like the boys’ regular season, the girls were set to enjoy a nearly normal season, though COVID clearly affected things. Only one team finished with more than 20 games played, that being Lakeview. The Lady Sailors played 21 games and ended up tied with Greenville for the Region 4 title, the first Region title for Lakeview since 2007. […]

BASKETBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO