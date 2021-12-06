ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibling resents sharing car with sister

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR HARRIETTE: I recently got my license, and now that my sister is home...

www.recordargusnews.com

arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Sibling’s spousal diss shakes sister to the core

Dear Amy: My partner, “Chas,” and I have been together for 30 years. My sister “Shelly” introduced us. Shelly and Chas are very old friends, in fact, Chas is her daughter’s godfather. Chas tends to be quiet and low key; Shelly is exuberant and loves attention. All these years, we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
metroparent.com

Opposite Gender Siblings Sharing a Room

Even though Lisa Winn’s house has three bedrooms, when her daughter, Tabitha, and son, Steven Jr., were 6 and 8, they shared a share a bedroom. The third bedroom is a computer/craft room. “People (would) always ask us why we don’t turn that room into a room for one of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee siblings share culture with students

SAND SPRINGS – Recipients of the Seven Feathers Culture Award, the four Ray siblings, of Sand Springs, enjoy sharing and promoting Cherokee culture and traditions with other students and communities. The Cherokee siblings, ages 12, 10, 8 and 4, share traditional stories such as “The First Fire” and “Why the...
CHEROKEE, OK
uticaphoenix.net

Little sister, third of three Kansas siblings turns 100: Key

After 100 years, Frances Kompus is still trying to catch up with her big sisters. Kompus celebrated her 100th birthday on Nov. 11. Helping celebrate were her sisters Julia Kopriva, who turned 104 earlier in November, and Lucy Pochop, who had her 102nd birthday in June. Overall, about 50 people...
KANSAS STATE
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Preview: Mykelti Shares BIG News With Plural Family

A new Sister Wives preview shows Christine and Kody’s daughter Mykelti sharing her big news with the plural family. What emotional milestone did TLC cameras catch?. One of the most confusing things about watching (and writing about!) Season 16 of Sister Wives is the timeline. Distractify speculates that the new season of the reality show was filmed during the fall of 2020, possibly September.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Austin

Carly Dorogi shares the best gifts for kids that will delight and last!

Choosing the right gifts for your kids is a tough task! You want to find ones that they’ll love but will also have longevity & value. To help with selecting just the right presents this holiday season, we're going to the expert! Parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi is here with a list you'll want to check twice!
AUSTIN, TX
Only In Oklahoma

The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

If you head outside Oklahoma City to the town of Spencer, there’s an evil place known as The Purple Church that has long been recognized as one of the most haunted places in Oklahoma. The interesting part is that it’s not purple, nor is it a church, but it is full of paranormal activity that […] The post The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
The Independent

Father and stepmum ‘left disabled toddler to starve to death’

A father and stepmother have been charged with murder after the death of a four-year-old child with Downs Syndrome in Australia last year.Willow Dunn was found dead by police in her Brisbane home on May 25 in “extremely confronting” conditions, but is believed to have died two days before.Her father, Mark James Dunn, and stepmother, Shannon Leigh White, each face one count of murder and another of child cruelty.At Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was heard the four-year-old was found with deep pressure sores - thought to be caused by prolonged time without movement - and her body appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Us Weekly

Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

'Sopranos' Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Ex-Husband Sentenced To 11.5 Years In Prison For Massive $300 Million Stock Scheme

Jamie-Lynn Sigler won't have to worry about running into her ex Abraxas Discala because he's going to prison. The 40-year-old former Sopranos star's first husband has been sentenced to 11.5 years behind bars for orchestrating an elaborate $300 million stock scheme. Article continues below advertisement. Discala, who Sigler married when...
BROOKLYN, NY
Best Life

Never Say These 5 Words at a Funeral, Expert Warns

If you're attending a funeral, you're in an emotionally fraught atmosphere. You are likely grieving, or at least supporting others around you who are experiencing deep grief while having to circulate in a social environment. In order to avoid making an already painful situation worse for all involved, there are five words you should never say at a funeral. Read on to find out what not to say—and how to offer comfort instead.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

