SLUH's Chris Brooks Jr. rides football and academic success to Yale with parents as his anchor

The NCAA is actively looking into a pair of high-profile NIL deals involving football players at Brigham Young University and the University of Miami for potential violations of the association’s interim rules regarding new marketing rights for college athletes, according to multiple people familiar with the probe. NCAA enforcement staffers are trying to determine if these two deals qualify as a pay-for-play set-up, which is prohibited under the NCAA’s temporary NIL guidelines, according to the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. It is unclear if the NCAA is looking into deals beyond these two. An NCAA spokesperson declined...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO