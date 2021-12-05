ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Bringing Holiday spirit to your dorm room

By Amber Schaile
cuchimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome students may find it difficult to get into the holiday spirit while at school, but changing the decor in dorms may help liven up rooms and lift spirits before the upcoming exams and break. While students are unfortunately not able to bring in a full-sized tree, I have...

cuchimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
star-news.info

Living Room Realty brings warm holiday cheer with new coats

A new coat is just the gift that many children, adults and people teetering on homelessness would like this holiday season, according to Living Room Realty and Impact NW, which works with low-income families, seniors and adults with disabilities. To provide those gifts, new coats for all ages, with tags,...
HOMELESS
Messenger

Bringing the spirit of Christmas to the YWCA

The holidays are a festive time with joy, gathering, food and gifts. For some, however, the holidays can be a lonely reminder of the challenges they’re facing throughout the rest of the year. To help the residents of the substance abuse program at the YWCA feel the magic and spirit...
FORT DODGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dorm Room#Dorms#Christmas Trees#Secret Santa#Christmas Music#Giant Eagle
dakotanewsnow.com

MarketBeat Holiday Plaza bringing extra holiday spirit to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. and MarketBeat have partnered to bring a new holiday attracted the 12th St. & Phillips Ave. plaza. The MarketBeat Holiday Plaza features larger-than-life candy canes, presents, along with a spot of a holiday family photo. Local artists also contributed to the plaza with painted deer statues.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ZDNet

Best gifts for dorm rooms

America had nearly 20 million college students in late 2020. Of those students, about 4 million reside in university dorms or housing. Those students may share spaces ranging from less than 100 square feet to about 200 square feet. While the size and setup of living arrangements vary widely, space is usually tight. That means you should choose gifts for college students with extra care.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
columbusmonthly.com

Giving Warmth This Season: 9 Gifts to Bring to Your Holiday Parties

No need to show up empty-handed to your holiday parties. Here are nine gifts that bring a bit of warmth this season. The hostess gift, forgotten during 2020, is back. We couldn’t be more eager for a chance, once again, to bring along presents when attending socially responsible gatherings. From locally made liquors and other treats to new barware and small luxuries, there’s always a reason to celebrate if you show up bearing these gifts.
COLUMBUS, OH
MassLive.com

Yuletide Weekend at Storrowton Village brings holiday spirit alive (photos)

WEST SPRINGFIELD -- Decorations, horse-drawn carriage rides, and Santa and Mrs. Claus helped kick off the holiday season at Storrowton Village Museum on Saturday. Yuletide Weekend, a free winter festival, began its run at Eastern States Exposition with traditional Yuletide activities, entertainment, shopping and more. Visitors walked through buildings decorated...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
travelexperta.com

How To Bring All Your Sports Gear With You On Holiday Without Overpacking

Some people have a knack for packing light. They can effortlessly toss a week’s worth of clothes into one suitcase and never seem to suffer from the lack of space. For others, it’s an exercise in frustration, calculating how many outfits they could wear on holiday if they only had three days to pack for five days away, and still making sure they include their one-and-only pair of shoes in the end.
TENNIS
10NEWS

Tampa Bay Holiday Lights Displays: Show us your festive spirit

TAMPA, Fla. — Do you have a fantastic holiday lights display that the Tampa Bay area should know about? We're collecting photos of festive displays around our area. This is not a contest, just a fun way to celebrate the Bay area after a long year. Make sure to snap...
HOLIDAY, FL
Vogue Magazine

Bring Some Heat to Your Holiday Weekend With a High-Slit Skirt

The evening gowns and minis at Hanifa’s fall 2021 show had one detail in common: each one came with a thigh-high slit. Show a little leg (and bring some heat to your holiday weekend) with a slashed skirt or dress, or take a nod from the editors and models who layered them with pants at the spring 2022 shows. Check out our favorite high-slit street style looks below, and browse the Street Style Trend Tracker for more ideas.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

The 7 Best Cheese Boards to Bring More Joy to Your Holiday Gatherings

Is it really even a holiday party worth having if there isn’t cheese? We all know the answer to this. So make sure this year’s festivities have the fromage they deserve. To help you take the guess work out of assembling the cheese board yourself, we’ve rounded up seven extraordinary collections from the country’s top purveyors. Featuring several pounds of standout cheeses, these showstoppers will wow even the most discerning dairy enthusiasts while providing something personal-to-the-palate that guests will truly enjoy. Plus, each bundle is available for speedy shipping nationwide. Murray’s, The Grazing Table Founded in 1940, New York City-based Murray’s offers...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy