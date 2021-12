A week after having a Chenango Forks lacrosse player make their commitment to play at the next level, we have one of his teammates that will be doing the same. Blue Devils Senior Nick McCabe signed his National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse for Division 2 College of Saint Rose in Albany. McCabe is all lacrosse all the time, when he isn’t playing for Forks he plays travel for Gaffers Elite Lacrosse. Despite only getting to play in 4 games last season due to an injury, he tallied 26 points in those contests for an astounding over 6 points per game. McCabe says he’s excited for his next chapter with the Golden Knights.

