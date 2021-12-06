ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

How the spending spree will end

restorationnewsmedia.com
 4 days ago

Can I let you in on a not-so-little secret? The...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
restorationnewsmedia.com

Treasury can’t fine Russian think tank’s US writers

Writing at Antiwar.com, Natylie Baldwin reports on letters sent in October by the U.S. Treasury Depa... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

House liberals back bill to cut working week to four days: Lawmakers say Americans 'can't simply go back to normal' after the pandemic and it's time to put 'people and communities over corporations and their profits'

Progressive House members are rallying behind a push for a four-day work week. The legislation, spearheaded by Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., would shorten the standard US work week from 40 hours to 32 hours by lowering the maximum threshold for overtime pay to kick in for non-exempt employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Today#Democrats#The Butner Creedmoor News
iheart.com

Final Stimulus Check Of 2021 Coming Out Next Week

Earlier this year, you couldn't go a day without hearing the phrase "stimulus check," but lately, there hasn't been much talk at all about direct payments from the government. However, next week, that will change because the final check of the year will be sent out to millions of Americans.
U.S. POLITICS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Heggie completes fellows program

Monique R. Heggie, internal auditor for Granville County government, has completed the “Leading for ... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Richmond County Daily Journal

John Hood | How the spending spree will end

RALEIGH — Can I let you in on a not-so-little secret? The Democrats in Washington don’t really mean it. The Republicans don’t, either. To be more specific, they don’t really mean what they say about debt and deficits. Democrats, fully cognizant of how tenuously they control Congress, are trying to shove through trillions of dollars in new federal spending before the 2022 election cycle begins. They claim either that tax hikes on the wealthy can pay for it, or that adding trillions more to the federal debt will have no significant downsides. They know — or, at least, the staffers who feed them their talking points know — that neither of their claims is true.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Conditions Deteriorate in Breakaway US Republic of Oroville as War Looms

UNITED STATES—As basic social services deteriorate in the Constitutional Republic City of Oroville, separatist leaders have come into open conflict with a local clergyman and a respected civil servant, even as local news media has subjected the regime to withering criticism. In addition to these ominous developments, however, one official has suggested that the regime considers itself subject to the laws of a hostile power, raising the prospect of internecine conflict—but also the possibility of peace.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Progressives get rolled on Pentagon policy

Democrats had big plans this year when they took full control of Washington, D.C. — before political reality got in the way. For proof, look no further than this year's Pentagon policy bill. The compromise National Defense Authorization Act that lawmakers are poised to send to President Joe Biden...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy