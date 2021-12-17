ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Downgrades Zscaler (ZS) to Underperform (4)

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey downgraded Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) from Neutral (3) to Underperform (4) with a price target of $286.00 (from $266.00). The analyst comments "Given...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UBS Downgrades LexinFintech Holdings (ADR) (LX) to Neutral

UBS analyst Alex Ye downgraded LexinFintech Holdings (ADR) (NASDAQ: LX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zs
StreetInsider.com

Report on insiders trade with FirstFarms A/S' shares

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 and according to power of attorney to report transactions on behalf of Thoraso Holding ApS, FirstFarms A/S shall hereby report transactions with FirstFarms A/S’ shares and associated securities by managerial staff and their related parties:
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 1.20% to $319.91 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.14% to 4,568.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.23% to 34,932.16. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $29.76 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 6.25% to $276.38 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.24% to 14,980.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.23% to 34,932.16. Moderna Inc. closed $221.11 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.64% to $43.16 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.14% to 4,568.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.23% to 34,932.16. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $5.53 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Daiwa Securities Starts CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) at Outperform (2)

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey initiates coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) with a Outperform (2) rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Upgrades Anthem (ANTM) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes upgraded Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Regency Centers (REG) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Michael W. Mueller downgraded Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Walgreens Boosts Alliance (WBA) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser downgraded Walgreens Boosts Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $49.00 (from $56.00). The analyst comments "We now model no EPS growth through FY23, which combined with low confidence in the company’s emerginghealthcare strategy, takes us to Underweight on WBA shares. We have lowered our PT by 10% to $49 on a combination of a lower multiple (to 10.0x from 10.7x, though still above the current multiple of 9.6x) and 5% reduction in 2023 EPS. We raised questions about WBA’s new healthcare strategy following the Analyst Day, which was light on details on how the strategy would contribute a projected 60% of EPS growth by FY25 (see here). We left the event with two main concerns about the Health business: (1) a relatively inexperienced management team and (2) the lack of disclosure on achieving its high targets, which could keep the stock’s multiple near the lower end of history. "
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Starts Lennox International (LII) at Underperform

Mizuho Securities analyst Brett Linzey initiates coverage on Lennox International (NYSE: LII) with a Underperform rating and a price target of $295.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Lennox International click here. For more ratings news on Lennox International click here. Shares of Lennox International closed at...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Downgrades Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst Mike Matson downgraded Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) from Strong Buy to Buy with a price target of $158.00 (from $175.00). The analyst comments "Given the potential for additional COVID waves driven by new variants (such as Omicron) and hospital staffing challenges to weigh on elective procedure volumes, ZBH is no longer our top pick. We believe that ZBH has executed well despite the pandemic, and we continue to believe in management's strategy and its turnaround. But the pandemic has extended the timeframe of ZBH's turnaround more than we had expected, and as a result we are downgrading ZBH shares to Buy from Strong Buy and lowering our price target to $158 from $175."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy