David Von Drehle’s syndicated column in the Oct. 27 newspaper, “A case study in tax complications,” didn’t do justice to Sen. Ron Wyden’s billionaire tax proposal. Wyden has worked for years to correct the bias of our tax system in favor of the very wealthy. He proposes to tax capital gains in the same way wages and salaries are taxed. Wyden opposes special protections for capital gains because they have made our once-progressive tax system so regressive that the wealthiest 1% of Americans own more wealth than the bottom 90%. His plan applies to Americans who earn more than $100 million in annual income or hold more than $1 billion in assets for three years in a row.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO