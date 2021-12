Canon's $199.99 Pixma G3260 Wireless MegaTank All-in-One Printer is an upgrade to the Pixma G3200 reviewed here early in 2017. Overall, aside from being a little faster and $100 cheaper, this Pixma isn't very different from its predecessor. It prints impressive-looking documents and, as a bulk-ink machine refilled by bottles instead of cartridges, churns out snapshot-size photos for pennies, with some of the lowest running costs in the business. And its lower list price makes it, unlike many ink-tank printers, a terrific value up front or at the cash register. In terms of features, print speed, and capacity, the G3260 is mediocre, but its ability to print documents for fractions of a cent—however slowly—makes it a great bargain for families and home offices.

