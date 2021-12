A growing number of New Jersey school kids will finish most of this school year back on remote learning due to a spike in COVID cases statewide and in local districts. Wall Township Intermediate School is the latest to send kids back home after a spike in cases among students and staff. Wall Township School Superintendent Tracy Handerhan informed parents in a letter of the change, and said she hopes to have kids back in classrooms as early as Monday.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO