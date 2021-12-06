Read full article on original website
Pinnacle beats Chaparral behind first-quarter flurry to move to 5-1
When Pinnacle coach Dana Zupke sat in his office this week, conjuring up a game plan to attack Chaparral on Friday night, even he might not have been able to imagine a start quite like the one his Pioneers produced. By the time Jacobie Rucker spun out of a pile and lunged across the goal line to score his second touchdown, Pinnacle already led, 13-0. And yet, just 3:50 of game time had elapsed. Only 10 plays...
Mammoth fall in franchise’s first-ever hockey game
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira hockey history was made Friday night. The Elmira Mammoth took the ice for the first time in franchise history but it was a night that didn’t turn out for the best. On the road, the Mammoth fell to the Binghamton Black Bears 10-1 in the team’s inaugural game in the […]
