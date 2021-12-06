ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cogent E Services awarded and recognized for its phenomenal contribution to customer experience

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): During the "RISE Startup to Unicorn" event in New Delhi, Cogent E Services was recognized and awarded by Piyush Goyal, Cabinet Minister for Commerce and Industry, Government of India for its phenomenal contribution to Customer experience for its clients across Industry verticals. Gaurav...

