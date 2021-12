Hey! It's been a great week. Thanks to you, the first annual Townsquare Cares Food Drive has been spectacular. 100% of your donations are going to Fulfill, which is a food bank that feeds thousands of those in need throughout Monmouth & Ocean Counties. So far we have raised around 20,000 meals! So, THANK YOU!

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO