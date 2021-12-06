ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks fall on Chinese tech losses, real estate jitters return

By Ambar Warrick
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell close to a one-year low on Monday tracking losses in Chinese technology stocks, while a crisis in the country's property sector deepened as developer China Evergrande flagged the possibility of missing debt payments.

MSCI's index of emerging market (EM) stocks (.MSCIEF) shed 0.7% to 1,215.86 points, just a few points above a one-year low of 1,208.54 touched last week.

China's Baidu (9888.HK) and Alibaba Group (9988.HK), which are among the largest EM stocks, sank more than 5.5% each after ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc's (DIDI.N) decision to delist from the New York Stock Exchange last week caused jitters over major Chinese stocks with U.S listings. read more

"China issues have not disappeared and despite reassuring words from various state organs regarding China company U.S. listing over the weekend, nerves surrounding China big-tech will continue," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA wrote in a note.

Shares in internet giant Tencent (0700.HK), the third of the so-called "BAT" trio, fell more than 3%.

Shares of debt-ridden property developer, China Evergrande (3333.HK), plunged around 20% after it said on Friday there was "no guarantee" that it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments, before the end of a 30-day grace period on payments on Monday.

Evergrande's announcement spurred government intervention to reassure markets, while other, smaller property firms, including Sunshine 100 China (2608.HK) and Kaisa Group (1638.HK) also flagged risk of default.

A default in the property market has the potential to severely dent China's economic growth, and also spill over into global debt markets exposed to the sector.

"The world is witnessing the end of China’s decade-long housing boom, but we believe the era that will replace it will be ‘credit positive’," Robin Usson, credit analyst at the international business of Federated Hermes wrote in a note.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yW5sP_0dF5GZq800
YTD falls for major Chinese property stocks

China's central bank also said it will cut banks' reserve requirement ratio for the second time this year, releasing more liquidity into the market to bolster slowing economic growth.

EM currencies were flat, as investors awaited more clarity on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, while keeping to safe havens such as the dollar and the yen.

South Africa's rand rose 0.8% to the dollar, leading EM gains after anecdotal accounts from local doctors suggested that Omicron - the reason behind a fourth wave of COVID infections in the country - may be causing less severe clinical symptoms than other coronavirus variants.

Concerns over the new variant had spurred large swings in markets over the past week as investors feared more curbs on activity, while uncertainty over a hawkish Federal Reserve also weighed on sentiment.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

Reporting by Ambar Warrick, additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Real Estate#Chinese Stocks#China Evergrande#Mscief#Baidu#Alibaba Group#Didi Global Inc#Oanda#Tencent#Kaisa Group
Kiplinger

The 22 Best Stocks to Buy for 2022

As experts consider the best stocks to buy for 2022, they are ever mindful that "black swans," by definition, are impossible to predict. Unforeseeable events routinely make a mockery of strategists' carefully considered forecasts. COVID in 2020 and supply-chain chaos in 2021 are but two of the most recent reminders of that fact of investing life.
STOCKS
AFP

China's debt-crippled Evergrande defaults: Fitch

Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande has defaulted for the first time, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as authorities scrambled to avoid contagion throughout the world's second biggest economy. On Thursday, Fitch confirmed the company had defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating. 
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Chinese real estate giant Evergrande defaults Fitch

The China Evergrande Group has been declared in default on its dollar debt by Fitch Ratings. Evergrande is the second largest residential real estate company in China, with more than 1,300 projects in 280 cities. The US-based rating agency cut the developer's rating to Restricted Default due to non-payment of...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Indian shares end higher buoyed by consumer and metal stocks

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, climbing for a third consecutive session aided by gains in consumer and metal stocks, a day after the central bank left key interest rates unchanged in line with expectations. At the closing bell, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Street.Com

Stocks End Lower, Tech Falls, Ahead of Inflation Data Report

Stocks finished lower Thursday as investors took a step back from a three-day rally to focus on upcoming inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished essentially flat at 35,754, the S&P 500 slipped 0.72% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was off 1.71%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to...
STOCKS
irei.com

European nonlisted real estate posts robust returns in Q3 2021

Total returns for European nonlisted real estate funds hit 2.84 percent in third quarter 2021, up from 2.65 percent in second quarter, according to the latest INREV Quarterly Fund Index. Performance was powered largely by strong capital growth of 2.23 percent, which marks the best result in nearly 15 years.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Cathie Wood: Innovation stocks could quadruple in 5 years

High-profile investor Cathie Wood said Thursday that innovation stocks could quadruple in value over the next five years, with annual rates of return of about 40%. Speaking to CNBC, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest (NYSEARCA:ARKK) added that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) looks undervalued at these levels and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will see a continued advertising turnaround.
STOCKS
Reuters

TSX falls for second day as investors grapple with Omicron uncertainty

TORONTO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as investors took some profits following gains earlier in the week and weighed a more uncertain economic outlook due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended down 151.86 points,...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stock futures slide ahead of jobless claims report

U.S. equity futures are trading lower on Thursday morning. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.4% when trading begins on Wall Street. Traders will have a labor-related report to study. The Labor Department is out with its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations...
STOCKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Apple's market value about to top world's 5th largest economy

Apple is on the verge of becoming the world's first company to achieve a market value of $3 trillion. This would make the tech giant bigger than the German equity market or the entire UK economy. The milestone is coming just a year after the US tech giant breached the...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Nasdaq leads Wall Street lower after sharp rally this week

(Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes slipped on Thursday after three straight days of gains following positive updates on the Omicron coronavirus variant, with focus now turning towards inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy decision. Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors declined, with real-estate, energy...
STOCKS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks edge lower on Wall Street as rally momentum cools

Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors tapped the brakes after three days of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:40 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62 points, or 0.2%, to 35,816 and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. Two stocks fell for every one that rose on the New York Stock Exchange.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy