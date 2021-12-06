JUCO basketball: Cougars hand eighth-ranked Warriors third home loss

Both Indian Hills sophomore guard J'Vonn Hadley (right) and head coach Hank Plona (middle) extend their arms as Highland sophomore guard Stephan Gabriel (left) looks to inbound the basketball on Saturday night during men's junior college basketball action at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA — The last time an Indian Hills basketball team lost three games in a single season at the Hellyer Student Life Center, Hank Plona was wrapping up his first season at the helm of the Warriors.

That third home loss during the 2015-16 campaign came in the final home game of the season, a 104-103 district championship loss in overtime to North Dakota State College of Science. On Saturday, the Warriors lost for the third time in just six home games so far in Plona's seventh season as visiting Highland (Illinois) led wire-to-wire frustrating eighth-ranked IHCC in a stunning 64-53 victory.

"We need to be way better than that and, a month into the season, we should be way better than that," Plona said after suffering just his 10th loss in seven seasons as IHCC head men's basketball coach. "I'm very disappointed for our fans. We shouldn't look like that on Dec. 4. We need to play a lot harder, we need to play more together, we need to have more passion and energy to represent our school when we're out there."

Braxton Bayless had suffered just one loss in his first 14 games played at the Hellyer Center as a member of the Warriors, having been a part of establishing a 12-1 record at home as a freshman including regional tournament wins over Northeast and Southeastern during a COVID-altered season. Since opening the season with an impressive 78-46 win over Tyler, IHCC has lost three of their last five home games including two straight losses sandwiched around an impressive three-game winning streak in Illinois last week.

"I feel bad for Coach Hank. He hasn't had a team that has lost like this at home," Bayless said. "It's frustrating, but I think we're going to bounce back."

The Cougars improved to 6-3 with the impressive road win, using a balanced attack on both ends of the court to build and maintain the lead throughout Saturday's contest. Stephan Gabriel led all scorers with 16 points for Highland, Ayub Nurhussein added 13 points and J.J. Smith scored 12 points hitting four of five shots from beyond the 3-point arc to help build a 19-point second-half lead over the Warriors.

"We just came in with a mindset that we had to win," Smith said. "We had to come in and play with intensity right from the start. We had to carry that over to the second half to come out with the win."

Enoch Kalambay provided IHCC (8-3) with a spark off the bench, scoring a team-leading 13 points as the Warriors got as close as 59-52 late in the contest. Isaiah Marin added 10 points for Indian Hills, which struggled to establish an offensive flow failing to connect on 30 percent of their shots from the field, finishing 19-62 (29.6 percent) shooting as a team.

Indian Hills won't have to wait long to try to get their momentum back at home. Saturday's game was the first of four straight for the Warriors at the Hellyer Center with the homestand continuing Wednesday night against Kansas City (Kansas) starting at 7 p.m.