Cardinals-Bears live updates: Arizona leads Chicago by two TDs at halftime

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner thinks the Arizona Cardinals can make the Super Bowl this season.
The former Cardinals quarterback joined ESPN's SportsNation on Wednesday and discussed why he thinks his former team can make the NFL's Championship Game.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is not expected to return from his ribs injury Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but one of his fellow rookies could potentially see his first NFL game action. Bears coach Matt Nagy named quarterback Andy Dalton the starter and Nick Foles the backup for the...
The Chicago Bears suffered another disappointing loss in Week 13 as they lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 33-22. Chicago now falls to 4-8 on the season and once again is going to miss the playoffs. Andy Dalton was not too happy about his play as he went 26-41 for 229...
In an 2021 NFL season full of twists and turns, we finally got our biggest twist of the year in Week 13: THE DETROIT LIONS WEREN'T THE FIRST TEAM ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION. If you would have asked me at any point over the past six weeks who the first...
LAKE FOREST, Ill. --Chicago Bears veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will start instead of rookie Justin Fields (ribs) on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Matt Nagy announced on Friday. "As far as for the game, Andy Dalton's going to start on Sunday, Nick Foles will be the backup," Nagy said...
CHICAGO — (AP) — Kyler Murray was in prime position following an interception on the game's opening possession. He fumbled his first snap. Good thing for him, he made the recovery. Three plays later, he celebrated a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins. And just like that, the Arizona Cardinals were on the way to another easy road win.
CHICAGO — Large sections of seats sat empty as the clock ticked down Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, with fans fleeing not only the cold, rainy weather but also another miserable Chicago Bears loss. As Bears rookie Justin Fields sat out with broken ribs, veteran Andy Dalton threw four interceptions...
After moving past rumors about coach Matt Nagy’s job status, the Chicago Bears had a week of relative peace following their Thanksgiving win against the Detroit Lions. Now the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals come to town to try to disturb that calm. We’ve got Week 13 updates all day from Soldier...
The Chicago Bears defense got dominated on Sunday allowing 33 points while only recording one sack during a loss to the Cardinals. It was yet another miserable day at the office for the struggling Bears defense. Without star pass rusher Khalil Mack, they managed to get only one sack on Kyler Murray and failed to do anything else to get in the box score. They head to Green Bay next week and are not worth starting.
CHICAGO - Quarterback Andy Dalton knew the Chicago Bears had little margin for error going against the team with the NFL's best record. The Bears weren't even close to playing error-free football as four interceptions set up Arizona for four easy scores, and the NFC West-leading Cardinals emerged with a 33-22 victory on Sunday.
