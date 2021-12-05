ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals-Bears live updates: Arizona leads Chicago by two TDs at halftime

ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Cardinals (9-2) return from their bye week...

ourcommunitynow.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Notable Quarterback

With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
NFL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago Bears to start Andy Dalton at quarterback vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday

LAKE FOREST, Ill. --Chicago Bears veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will start instead of rookie Justin Fields (ribs) on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Matt Nagy announced on Friday. "As far as for the game, Andy Dalton's going to start on Sunday, Nick Foles will be the backup," Nagy said...
NFL
WDBO

Murray throws for 2 TDs, runs for 2 as Cardinals beat Bears

CHICAGO — (AP) — Kyler Murray was in prime position following an interception on the game's opening possession. He fumbled his first snap. Good thing for him, he made the recovery. Three plays later, he celebrated a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins. And just like that, the Arizona Cardinals were on the way to another easy road win.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Chicago Bears dominated by Cardinals on Sunday

The Chicago Bears defense got dominated on Sunday allowing 33 points while only recording one sack during a loss to the Cardinals. It was yet another miserable day at the office for the struggling Bears defense. Without star pass rusher Khalil Mack, they managed to get only one sack on Kyler Murray and failed to do anything else to get in the box score. They head to Green Bay next week and are not worth starting.
