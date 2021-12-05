Cardinals-Bears live updates: Arizona leads Chicago by two TDs at halftime

The Chicago Bears defense got dominated on Sunday allowing 33 points while only recording one sack during a loss to the Cardinals. It was yet another miserable day at the office for the struggling Bears defense. Without star pass rusher Khalil Mack, they managed to get only one sack on Kyler Murray and failed to do anything else to get in the box score. They head to Green Bay next week and are not worth starting.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO