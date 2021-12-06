Bravia Core on Sony XR series

Sony is one of the most renowned brands in the TV industry. If you want a good quality TV that will last you a long time, Sony is surely the way to go. A Sony TV generally costs more than a lesser-known brand, but the extra premium is well worth it when you consider the picture quality that you get. Thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals though, you don’t even have to pay the extra premium since the Sony Bravia 65-inch X90J 4K LED TV is cheaper by $300 and is now retailing for $1,199. If you’re looking for a large TV that has good picture quality and comes with the latest Google TV interface, you surely shouldn’t miss out on this deal.

