Bohl first coach in Wyoming history to earn four bowl invites

By Cody Tucker
 4 days ago
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys will once again be part of the college bowl season as they were invited to the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Sunday. The game will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Alberstons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, and is scheduled to kick off at 1:30...

