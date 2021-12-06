Letter: When 'freedom' trumps responsibility, the word loses its meaning

No one gets into a long-term relationship or marriage thinking it will end someday. And whether it's a lack of communication, an increase in arguments, or simply not seeing eye-to-eye on important issues, it can still sometimes be hard to know when a breakup is coming. But according to a new study, one of the ways you can tell you're headed for divorce isn't just what you say to one another but also the specific words you use talking about your relationship. Read on to see if there are any linguistic red flags in your love life.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO