ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Letter: When 'freedom' trumps responsibility, the word loses its meaning

By Richard Waddell, Tulsa
Tulsa World
 4 days ago

When I asked a friend why he declined to wear a mask to protect from COVID-19, he answered me in an emotional voice, “It’s about freedom.” The reverential tone of...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Letter: Responsible journalism?

Did anyone else find it interesting that the Vail Daily would publish, “No thanks are given that murder is now legal in Wisconsin and this week will probably become legal in Georgia as well.”. That statement appeared in a commentary in the Daily on Nov. 22 and flies in the...
VAIL, CO
Longview Daily News

Letter: Democracy losing ground worldwide

We live in a world where tectonic political changes for the worse are happening in major countries of the world, including our own. It seems we are seeing in decades the reversing of the several centuries-long transition from despotism to democracy. Take, for example, Hong Kong. Just two years ago...
POLITICS
hernandosun.com

Is Thanksgiving Losing Its Heart?

Blame it, if you want, on critical race theory — or white supremacy under any other name such as culture cancel — but Thanksgiving may be the best example of how the failure of schools to teach history has impacted the way we celebrate even our oldest and uniquely American national holiday.
FESTIVAL
Cape Cod Times

Letter to the Editor: On justice and freedom

Every time justice is denied, everyone loses a bit of freedom. In the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, failure to hold him accountable for three shootings, including two deaths, degrades freedom provided by the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment (First of the Bill of Rights), related to the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trumps
The Holland Sentinel

Letter: When you riot, there are consequences

There seems to be a lot of whining after the verdict of "not guilty" on all counts was returned in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Our American citizens, the jurors, have spoken. I applaud their decision. When you riot, burn, destroy businesses and act like a vigilante like these rioters did, you put yourself in danger.
PROTESTS
Grand Forks Herald

Letter to the editor: Recent letter to Herald requires a response

Bernie Uran’s recent letter (Nov. 17: “Letter didn’t address reality”) to the Herald says many incorrect and silly things. Some deserve a response. In particular, it is important to correct Uran’s suggestion that wind and solar are not good sources of electricity. Uran says that wind energy causes pollution because...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: What it means to be a freedom-loving American

In the Nov. 13 letter to the editor titled “How Is Biden Doing So Far?” the writer states “In less than a year, the damage done to our country by this supposed adult (Biden) ought to terrify every freedom-loving American.” Lets look at the facts, the effects and accomplishments of Biden's policies versus the regurgitation of gibberish from conservative media by the writer.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: TV news brings forth responses

If you won't get immunized because you don't have enough info to trust the vaccine, why not do it because we have 5 million reasons to distrust not being vaccinated?. If unborn babies are human beings, are unbuilt cars automobiles?. Isn't leaving a gun available to a troubled teen negligent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Where there’s smoke, there’s freedom

I believe in freedom. I believe in my right to do what I want when I want. I will stand shoulder to shoulder with you as we exercise our freedom and no government mandate is going to stop me from smoking my cigar as I stand next to you. Freedom!
SOCIETY
Westerly Sun

Letter: Teaching all history means teaching race

I would like to respond to the open letter sent by Robert Chiaradio Jr. of Westerly. The purpose of this letter is to break down, one-by-one, the inaccuracies or inconsistencies in Mr. Chiaradio’s letter. As a high school social studies teacher, I am in the cross-hairs of this new “battle”...
WESTERLY, RI
Sun-Journal

In a word: It’s official: when two words finally beat as one

“Oh, such are the dreams of the everyday housewife . . .” — Words and music by Chris Gantry, 1968. Recently I was watching a local newscast promoting an upcoming report about the problems of finding housing for a group of arriving immigrants. At the bottom of the screen was the caption, “No Where to Go.”
LEWISTON, ME
Best Life

Never Say These 5 Words at a Funeral, Expert Warns

If you're attending a funeral, you're in an emotionally fraught atmosphere. You are likely grieving, or at least supporting others around you who are experiencing deep grief while having to circulate in a social environment. In order to avoid making an already painful situation worse for all involved, there are five words you should never say at a funeral. Read on to find out what not to say—and how to offer comfort instead.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Best Life

Using These Words Could Mean You're Headed for Divorce, Study Says

No one gets into a long-term relationship or marriage thinking it will end someday. And whether it's a lack of communication, an increase in arguments, or simply not seeing eye-to-eye on important issues, it can still sometimes be hard to know when a breakup is coming. But according to a new study, one of the ways you can tell you're headed for divorce isn't just what you say to one another but also the specific words you use talking about your relationship. Read on to see if there are any linguistic red flags in your love life.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Register-Guard

Repair legacy of racism: Explore reparations in housing, education, entrepreneurship

You’re reading Our View, one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.For the Opposing View, read Race-based reparations would be a step backward. Wealth in America is undeniably divided along racial lines. Consider that the 2019 Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Finances found that white families on average are eight times wealthier than Black families.  ...
EDUCATION
Daily Princetonian

Letter to the Editor: A response to the Abigail Shrier event

The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. Yesterday, a few campus organizations held an event with Abigail Shrier, an ideologue who gained notoriety for a book which, among many things, argues against providing gender-affirming care (primarily puberty blockers) to transgender children. I could spend my time refuting each of the bad-faith points she makes, but that is an intentional trap — to bog down public discourse in absurd culture wars.
SOCIETY
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Response to vaccine mandate article

In response to the November 25, 2021 article “Unvaccinated state workers could face monthly surcharges,” please research and consider the following:. 1. This Covid-19 injection is still in the experimental phase and needs longitudinal data to determine efficacy. It has not been fully FDA approved. The bait and switch of the FDA’s approval of Comirnaty (which is not available in the United States) and marketing it as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine comforted many who still believe in the integrity of these governmental agencies. However, the injection currently in use is not yet a "vaccine" and is authorized for emergency use only.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

'I was on the phone in real time': Fox News' Tucker Carlson reveals his son Buckley was working in the Captiol during the Jan. 6 riot as he brushes off criticism of his Patriot Purge series

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy