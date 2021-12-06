Letter: When 'freedom' trumps responsibility, the word loses its meaning

The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. Yesterday, a few campus organizations held an event with Abigail Shrier, an ideologue who gained notoriety for a book which, among many things, argues against providing gender-affirming care (primarily puberty blockers) to transgender children. I could spend my time refuting each of the bad-faith points she makes, but that is an intentional trap — to bog down public discourse in absurd culture wars.
