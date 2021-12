AUDUBON — Audubon’s main street has a new look after three buildings were demolished to make way for a new location for Audubon’s oldest business. The buildings that housed the former Audubon Media Corporation and Jumbo Jack’s Cookbooks have been demolished to make way for a newer, larger downtown location for Audubon State Bank, which was established in 1876. The buildings were in disrepair and were listed for sale this summer. They were purchased by Audubon State Bank, for a planned 7,725 square foot facility which is expected to be completed in late 2022. It will include dual drive up areas and the bank’s Highway 71 and smaller Broadway location will close.

AUDUBON, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO