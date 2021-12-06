ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

AminoVITAL Sponsors Thailand By UTMB

industryglobalnews24.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Thailand is organizing a trail running race, Thailand...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washingtonian.com

Thailand’s National Day is Happening December 5

December 5 marks a special day for people in Thailand and Thais around the world when they celebrate the Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, as well as Thailand’s National Day and Father’s Day. The reason is evident. Throughout His late Majesty’s 70-year reign, Thailand underwent formidable transformation from an ‘underdeveloped country’ into an upper middle-income country. His late Majesty’s love and tireless devotion to the people, reaching out to and empowering the poorer and most vulnerable in remote areas was recognized by the United Nations with the first Human Development Lifetime Achievement Award, and internationally upheld as the Development King. In fact, as a tribute to His late Majesty’s lifelong work on sustainable soil management, December 5 has also been designated as the ‘World Soil Day’ to raise global awareness on the importance of healthy soil, a matter so vital to climate change mitigation and sustainable food security.
ASIA
Augusta Free Press

Is gambling still illegal in Thailand?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When we say Thailand, the first few things which come to our mind are the tropical vibe, the culture, food, exotic beaches, Safari World Zoo, Sanctuary of Truth, and many other attractive tourist spots. But not all tourists visit Thailand just for the sake of regular fun. Some tourists also try to test their luck and skills by earning some foreign cash. Yes, we are talking about gambling in Thailand. Thai gambling rules are quite specific and have a lot of restrictions. Today we will talk about how to gamble in Thailand and not break the law.
GAMBLING
Variety

Line TV Thailand Video Streamer to Close

Asian video streamer Line TV is to close its service in Thailand from the end of December. “Time flies and things continue to change, and Line TV does likewise. We would like to inform that Line TV Thailand service will be available until the end of this year on December 31, 2021. Your support and contribution to Line TV all these years are truly appreciated and will always be remembered. Thank you with all of our hearts. Line TV Thailand,” the company said in a slightly enigmatic posting on Twitter on Monday. It operates as an ad-supported VOD service on mobile devices,...
TV & VIDEOS
tokenpost.com

Thailand is targeting crypto-owning tourists

While other countries are planning to impose stricter regulations on crypto, Thailand sees crypto as the future and is taking steps to become a “crypto-positive society.” The government sees a huge opportunity in luring rich crypto-owning tourists which could help offset lost tourism revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. The...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amino Acids#Sports Authority#Utmb
industryglobalnews24.com

WHO Praises Thailand for Healthcare System

Traisulee Traisornakul, the spokesperson for the deputy government said that the Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had praised Thailand for their remarkable health insurance and the incredible primary healthcare system. A special World Health Assembly was gathered in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday 30th November 2021. These...
HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Doctor Anywhere Buys Doctor Raksa, the Biggest Telemedicine Platform in Thailand

Doctor Anywhere, a digital health platform having headquarters in Singapore, acquired Doctor Raksa, Thailand’s biggest telemedicine platform without disclosing an amount. Doctor Raksa was launched in the year 2016 and is currently serving more than a million customers. Its services include an online doctor, consultation from a pharmacist, medical summaries, electronic prescriptions, and refills of those prescriptions.
HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Omicron Variant Enters Iceland and Singapore

Hong Kong updates its travels conditions as the Omicron variant begins to spread around the world. Hong Kong’s list of high-risk countries now includes Singapore and Iceland after the new variant was reported there. The government has imposed a mandatory 21- day quarantine period on anyone returning from the two countries. The government made these announcements on Friday with changes having to take place on Monday.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand oil Demand to Increase Next Year

The largest oil refinery of Thailand by capacity, Thai Oil Plc (TOP) has observed that the country’s domestic need for fuel has started returning to the level before the pandemic. The refinery believes that the demand for jet fuel will also return to normal once travel restrictions are lifted by the end of next year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand to Witness a New National Digitization Program

Thailand is collaborating with Cisco on a framework to digitize the country. The Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program of Cisco will be overlooking the framework aimed at powering the country’s recovering economy. Cisco announced this framework at a virtual meeting attended by many officials from Cisco and Thailand. This program...
TECHNOLOGY
industryglobalnews24.com

Singapore Builds Third Supercomputer for Covid-19

On Friday, 3rd December, the National Supercomputing Centre Singapore (NSCC) in collaboration with the National University Health System (NUHS) signed an agreement for making the Republic’s third Petascale supercomputer for improving their healthcare system. The city-state expects the supercomputer to be made by 2022. The third supercomputer is expected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Singapore's RSG SG and Evos SG Plan to Win M3 World Championship for Mobile Legends

The M2 World Championship, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) that took place in January 2021 was the first-ever international e-sports tournament held in Singapore. The competition returns less than eleven months later on December 6th with another big bang. M3 World Championship boasts of a prize pool worth 800,000 US...
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand’s Efficient Healthcare System Conducts Tests for Omicron

The Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, has said that the government is confident in its abilities to screen and monitor cases of Omicron in people traveling from abroad. He added that the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-o-cha was satisfied with their country’s healthcare system. Wangboonkongchana said...
WORLD
industryglobalnews24.com

Laguna Phuket, Thailand Welcomes the Return of Sports Tourism and International Events

Laguna Phuket is a destination resort spread across a thousand acres of parkland and beachfront west coast of Phuket, Thailand. The resort is a hotspot for international sports tourism with three major events returning this year. The sports Authority of Thailand, Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA), Laguna Phuket, Asian Volleyball Confederation...
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand Promotes Peace and security at the United Nations

Thailand has excelled at several things at the United Nations but the most outstanding one is its contribution to peace and security. To the much irritation of friends and allies, the country has time and again played its role in getting rid of dangerous nuclear weapons in the world. In...
decrypt.co

Thailand Tweaks Tourism Industry to Attract Crypto Millionaires

Thailand is looking to lure the crypto wealthy to its shores in a bid to recoup tourism revenues lost to the coronavirus pandemic. Per Bloomberg, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is working with regulators and a local cryptocurrency exchange to make it easier for crypto holders to spend their digital assets in the country. Next year, according to TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, the authority will set up a new unit to issue its own cryptocurrency, develop a wallet, and build a new tourism ecosystem.
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

Indonesia and Singapore’s Cooperation on Renewable Energy

During the Singapore International Energy Week in 2020, a major milestone was achieved when bilateral renewable energy cooperation was signed between them and Indonesia. The agreement benefited both countries when they agreed to cooperate with one another in a consortium for the development of solar farms. The operations are expected...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Singapore Micro-Learning and MOOCs in Education and Training Market 2021 – 2029; Know the Analysis and Trends

Singapore micro-learning and MOOCs in education and training market was valued at US$ 2.44 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period. Substantial increase in the number of enterprises that are using micro-learning and MOOCs for employee training purposes is expected to propel the market growth over the period of next eight years. MOOCs initially gained popularity due to the government initiatives to promote online learning in Singapore. Platforms such as Alison, Udemy, Coursera, Khan Academy, etc., are globally acclaimed MOOCs platforms which contain micro-learning content as well. Singapore has a strong economy, and the government bodies in Singapore are investing heavily in creating a digital workforce, as the nation is gearing up towards being the first smart country on Earth. Hence, the Singapore government is encouraging the adoption of MOOCs and micro-learning programs for skill development. Another major aspect of the Singaporean economy is the higher investment in MOOCs amongst the corporate sector in Singapore. Companies are investing in skill-development of their employees, and they are providing MOOCs and micro-learning programs at no additional cost to their employees.
travelmole.com

Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort unveiled in Thailand

Beach resort brand Outrigger Resorts revealed the innovative design features at the newly branded Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort. The resort welcomes its first guests on 15 December 2021. Ideal for both couples seeking romance and families, the beachfront property offers 158 rooms, suites and villas, with room sizes varying...
LIFESTYLE
industryglobalnews24.com

Unvaccinated Individuals to Pay for Their Own Covid Treatment in Singapore

Countries around the world have been trying to convince their residents to get vaccinated. They have used every tool in their capacity to contain the virus. The governments have provided information, facts, and figures. They have also had ministers and celebrities get jabbed to encourage people to get their vaccine shots. In an attempt to be strict with those refusing to get vaccinated, the governments have put restrictions on unvaccinated ind....
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy