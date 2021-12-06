ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Are U.S. elected officials getting too old?

By Hilary McQuilkin Meghna Chakrabarti
WBUR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, then 87-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein, asked the same question to Twitter’s Jack Dorsey twice. "Now, here’s the question … does that label do enough to prevent the Tweet’s harms when the tweet is still visible and is not accurate?" the senator questioned. In 2018, 80-year-old Mississippi Sen....

www.wbur.org

Comments / 21

winter crone
6d ago

Yes! They need to retire at 70, either go with term limits and not run again or be forbidden to run for public office within 10 years of their 70th birthday. We need younger Public Officials simply because the issues of today do not fit with what the old men push into law.

Reply
2
Related
Washington Post

Election denier who circulated Jan. 6 PowerPoint says he met with Meadows at White House

A retired U.S. Army colonel who circulated a proposal to challenge the 2020 election, including by declaring a national security emergency and seizing paper ballots, said that he visited the White House on multiple occasions after the election, spoke with President Donald Trump’s chief of staff “maybe eight to 10 times” and briefed several members of Congress on the eve of the Jan. 6 riot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Now It’s the Supreme Court’s Turn on Trump’s Jan. 6 Records

The U.S. Congress wants to know whether former President Donald Trump issued a Code Red to insurrectionists who may have orchestrated the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. And a federal appellate court just ruled that legislators are entitled to Trump’s White House records as they try to answer that question – teeing up a Supreme Court review that puts in play such weighty matters as executive privilege, the separation of powers and the foundations of American democracy.It’s also a historic flashpoint that will, inevitably, continue highlighting vast differences separating the nation’s two political parties as they parse the attack. Democrats, aided by a handful of Republicans, have steadily pressed an investigation meant to establish a clear fact pattern around the siege and call to account anyone who plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Republicans, for the most part, have closed ranks around Trump, dismissing the gravity and implications of Jan. 6 by likening the insurrectionists to unruly tourists, run-of-the-mill protesters or dedicated patriots.A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was having none of this when it issued its 68-page ruling on Thursday.“A large crowd of President Trump’s supporters — including some armed with weapons and wearing full tactical gear — marched to the Capitol and violently broke into the building to try and prevent Congress’s certification of the election results,” the court noted. “Police officers were attacked with chemical agents, beaten with flag poles and frozen water bottles, and crushed between doors and throngs of rioters … The events of January 6, 2021 marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. The building was desecrated, blood was shed, and several individuals lost their lives.”That ferocious tableau, evoking domestic terrorism, informed the court’s perspective on the gravity and necessity of the January 6th Committee’s investigation. The court catalogued the various records the committee has sought, including call and visitor logs, calendars, schedules, and the like, and noted that Trump provided some while recently trying to exclude others by claiming privilege. The Biden White House overruled that claim, noting that it would prevent “the extraordinary events” of Jan. 6 from being “subject to a full accounting to ensure nothing similar ever happens again.”Trump then sued to stop disclosure, arguing that the committee’s request violated his presidential privileges and served no valid legislative purpose. The appellate court excoriated Trump’s argument. It pointed out that his lawyers had “provided no basis” to override the White House’s ruling and the “unique legislative need for these documents.” The documents “are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” the court added.On top of all of that, the court pointed to “Trump’s failure even to allege, let alone demonstrate, any particularized harm that would arise from disclosure.” Indeed, there was no reason for the court, “after a sufficient showing of congressional need,” to “second guess a sitting President’s judgment that invoking privilege is not in the best interests of the United States.”After a tour of relevant case law, the court concluded its ruling by returning to the fundamentals informing its decision. “Our Constitution divides, checks, and balances power to preserve democracy and to ensure liberty,” it noted. “Essential to the rule of law is the principle that a former President must meet the same legal standards for obtaining preliminary injunctive relief as everyone else. And former President Trump has failed that task.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
Rolling Stone

Anti-Democracy PowerPoint Circulator Says He Met with Meadows, Briefed Lawmakers: Reports

Philip Waldron, a retired Army colonel who shared a PowerPoint presentation titled “Election fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN” detailing options for how to overturn the 2020 election, says he briefed lawmakers in Congress ahead of Jan. 6, according to reports from multiple outlets. Waldron also says he met with Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, to discuss election fraud several times, according to The Washington Post. Waldron told the Post that he went to the White House multiple times following the election and spoke with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on “maybe eight to 10” occasions. Meadows recently...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jan. 6 panel set to vote on holding Meadows in contempt

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is set to recommend contempt charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday as lawmakers are releasing new details about thousands of emails and texts he has handed over to the committee. In laying out the case for the contempt vote, the nine-member panel released a 51-page report Sunday evening that details its questions about the documents he has already provided — including 6,600 pages of records taken from personal email accounts and about 2,000 text messages.The panel did not release the documents but described some...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Republicans urge Manchin to quash Biden spending package amid inflation

WASHINGTON — Republicans seized on fresh data showing the highest U.S. rate of inflation in four decades as new ammunition to fight President Joe Biden’s tax-and-spending plan, saying the roughly $2 trillion package would would only increase living costs and urging Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to kill the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Thad Cochran
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Americans#Davidson College#Politico
The Tuscaloosa News

AT LARGE: Democrats face tough, but not impossible, task in midterm elections

With polls chronically underwater and the tides of history seemingly against them, Democrats appear destined to lose control of Congress in next year's midterm elections. The party that prevailed in the previous presidential election almost always loses seats in the next election. Right now, the Democrats have a scant eight-seat majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Columbian

Manchin says he wouldn’t oppose immigration ruling

WASHINGTON — Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday he’d vote to uphold the Senate parliamentarian’s decision if she rules that immigration or other provisions should fall from Democrats’ huge social and environment bill, underscoring the party’s uphill fight to keep some top priorities in the legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy