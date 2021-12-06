Covira Surgical’s New Forumla to Tackle Major Healthcare Problems of the US

Agile transformation services, specifically across the non-technical environment, is gaining rapid popularity across enterprises in the United States. The United States non-technical agile transformation services market was valued at US$ 189.49 MN in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The growing demand for rapid product development, changing consumer expectations, and a surge in the desire to improve teamwork and communication in businesses are driving the growth of the non-technical agile transformation services market in the United States. Agile is becoming more popular in marketing, design, and creative agencies, owing to the fact that it streamlines a crucial step in the business process. It is necessary for an organization to embrace agility as a way of life in order to thrive. The increased demand for accelerated product development, as well as the increased need to improve teamwork and communication in businesses, has fuelled the growth of United States non-technical agile transformation services market.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO