Covira Surgical’s New Forumla to Tackle Major Healthcare Problems of the US

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovira Surgical has introduced a new formula to battle the biggest healthcare challenge of the...

The Future of Healthcare Systems in Europe

Health First Europe is a non-profit and non-commercial union of patients, academics, healthcare experts and workers, and the industry of medical technology. The purpose of this alliance is to transform the healthcare system of Europe using innovative solutions and smart strategies that will play their role in improving the safety of both patients and concerned healthcare workers. Furthermore, Health First Europe aims to ensure the best deliver....
Cedar, athenahealth Tackle Digital-Focused Healthcare Payments

Healthcare financial technology platform Cedar on Friday (Dec. 3) partnered with athenahealth to make post-visit patient engagement and payment platform Cedar Pay available to healthcare providers through the athenahealth marketplace, according to a news release. Cedar Pay uses insights from its interactions with more than 10 million patients that includes...
Covira Surgical is launching a new treatment to combat rising post-op surgical infections

The numbers are alarming. In almost 300,000 cases each year, U.S. surgical patients develop a harmful or potentially deadly infection linked to their procedure. Those infections can happen in virtually any hospital under any doctor's care, drastically altering a patient's recovery. On average, a surgical site infection (SSI) can extend a hospital stay by up to 10 days and increase the chances of having to be readmitted to the hospital later by up to four times. Most concerning, SSIs and resulting sepsis combine to kill 270,000 Americans every year.
Thailand’s Efficient Healthcare System Conducts Tests for Omicron

The Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, has said that the government is confident in its abilities to screen and monitor cases of Omicron in people traveling from abroad. He added that the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-o-cha was satisfied with their country’s healthcare system. Wangboonkongchana said...
In Burkina Faso healthcare is free only for some: why this is a problem

Maternal and child mortality remains a major public health problem in low- and middle-income countries. The rates are especially worrying in poor countries like Burkina Faso. Financial barriers to access care still prevent many families from getting the services they need, when needed, limiting future progress in reducing high mortality rates.
Healthcare Market to Surpass 662.67 billion US dollars by 2027

The Home Healthcare Market released a study report that shows the increase in healthcare expenditures is causing people to look for low costing home health services, particularly those looking for something based on the long term. The rapidly growing population and the trend of nuclear homes are boosting the demand for home healthcare services.
GE Healthcare Names New 3.0T MRI System For Today’s Healthcare Heroes

GE Healthcare is proud to unveil SIGNA Heroi, a new 3.0T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system named in honor of all the healthcare workers who continue caring for our global community amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Offering new workflows and AIR Recon DL enhancements, SIGNA Hero is designed to help those on the frontlines meet today’s most pressing needsii. With better image quality, enhanced workflows, increased productivity, improved patient comfort and greater sustainability, SIGNA Hero aims to make challenging exams simpler, turning “difficult” to “routine.”
US health officials launch new measures to tackle omicron variant

Concern is growing over the latest coronavirus variant, omicron. While there has yet to be a case reported, U.S. health officials are considering tougher rules for travelers entering the U.S. before the busy Christmas travel season. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 1, 2021.
European Union Funds a Project to Increase Primary Healthcare Access

The European Union has funded a new project that will deliver digital healthcare equipment to two hundred rural healthcare facilities in Georgia. In addition to this, fifty centers will be given digital equipment for diagnosing chronic diseases and for routine healthcare services for children. The initiative has come at a time when Georgia needs much help to tackle the challenges presented by Covid-19.
Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare Is First Hospital In Missouri To Perform Total Knee Replacement Procedures With THINK Surgical’s Next-Generation Robot System

THINK Surgical, Inc., a leading innovator in the field of orthopedic robotic surgery, announced that Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH) in Clinton, MO is among the first healthcare facilities to employ the second-generation TSolution One robot for total knee arthroplasty (TKA). James Womack, M.D., a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and fellow of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, performed the first procedure with the new system on November 23, 2021. THINK’s TSolution One system is the only robot for TKA that provides a library of implants from different manufacturers, facilitating greater choice and patient customization.
Legacy IT systems continue to cause major problems

Legacy IT systems are creating significant problems for many businesses, a new report from consulting firm Expleo suggests. The company recently surveyed 1,030 business and IT leaders from large organizations across Europe and the US and found that 58 percent see upgrading legacy IT infrastructure as the number one roadblock to success. Other major challenges include understaffed IT teams and cybersecurity woes.
Mexico’s Mendel secures $35M to tackle LatAm’s corporate spend management problem

The Mexico-based startup closed the $15 million Series A round and $20 million debt financing after participating in Y Combinator’s Winter 2021 cohort. ALLVP and Infinity Ventures, a firm founded by a trio of ex-PayPal execs, co-led the equity raise. A number of angel investors also participated, including Airbase founder and CEO Thejo Kote, Auth0 co-founder and CTO Matias Woloski, Mercado Libre CFO Pedro Arnt, Kavak COO Federico Ranero and Bain Capital’s Keri Gohman, among others.
Employment: Policymakers must tackle real problems

West Virginians got some good news this week, when WorkForce West Virginia released data showing the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent in October. That is lower than the national average of 4.6 percent; and the lowest West Virginia has seen since April-June 2008. In fact, “since...
A seriously playful new approach to evaluating surgical residents

A team of Stanford Medicine-based surgeons has paired up with a UC-Santa Cruz "serious game" developer to create a computer game for assessing surgical decision making. The platform, called ENTRUST, is meant to provide a versatile, economical, precise and standardized way to evaluate the readiness of surgeons-in-training to manage different types of cases, according to Dana Lin, MD, one of the platform's creators.
US food banks survive COVID demand to face new problems: Supply chain disruption, rising food prices

For nearly two years, economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic put increased demand on food banks across the U.S. As the need declines, they face new problems. "Rising cost of food and ongoing challenges with the supply chain is making it more expensive for food banks to purchase food and even move donated food across this country," said Katie Fitzgerald, chief operating officer of Feeding America, a network of over 200 food banks across the country.
Doctor Anywhere Buys Doctor Raksa, the Biggest Telemedicine Platform in Thailand

Doctor Anywhere, a digital health platform having headquarters in Singapore, acquired Doctor Raksa, Thailand’s biggest telemedicine platform without disclosing an amount. Doctor Raksa was launched in the year 2016 and is currently serving more than a million customers. Its services include an online doctor, consultation from a pharmacist, medical summaries, electronic prescriptions, and refills of those prescriptions.
New Research Report: Global Limb Salvage Systems Market 2026 Major Company Profile Analysis and Outlook| Onkos Surgical, Wright Medical, Zimmer, Hanger,

Report Hive Research has published a detailed report on the Limb Salvage Systems market. This market research report was prepared after considering the COVID-19 impacts and monitoring the market for a minimum of five years. The report provides you with growing market opportunities, revenue drivers, challenges, pricing trends & factors, and future market assessments. Our research team has implemented a robust research methodology that includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s 5 Force analysis, and real-time analysis. Furthermore, they have conducted interviews with the industry experts to offer a report that helps the clients to formulate strategies accordingly.
United States Non-Technical Agile Transformation Services Market 2021 – 2029; Know the Analysis and Trends

Agile transformation services, specifically across the non-technical environment, is gaining rapid popularity across enterprises in the United States. The United States non-technical agile transformation services market was valued at US$ 189.49 MN in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The growing demand for rapid product development, changing consumer expectations, and a surge in the desire to improve teamwork and communication in businesses are driving the growth of the non-technical agile transformation services market in the United States. Agile is becoming more popular in marketing, design, and creative agencies, owing to the fact that it streamlines a crucial step in the business process. It is necessary for an organization to embrace agility as a way of life in order to thrive. The increased demand for accelerated product development, as well as the increased need to improve teamwork and communication in businesses, has fuelled the growth of United States non-technical agile transformation services market.
