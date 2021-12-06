ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron Covid cases Causing Mild or No Symptoms in EU

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Centre for Disease Control has said that all cases of the new variant of...

Олеся Винклер
3d ago

Yes, guess what, anywhere except US omicron is mild!!!! 😄😄😄 so educate yourself and read not only American news if you want TRUTH

T. Paul-Revere
3d ago

But you've been told in the US to be terrified...again.

trax
3d ago

Oh but wait they said it was serious, make up my mind 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

