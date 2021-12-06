Bank of England’s Broadbent sees inflation over 5% soon; markets rally as Omicron fears fade – as it happened

4.42pm GMT

Afternoon summary

Here are today’s main stories:

The Bank of England ’s monetary policy chief has said inflation is likely to soar “comfortably” above 5% next spring when the energy regulator Ofgem raises a price cap affecting millions of households.

Record high levels of vacancies are also likely to persist for longer than previously expected as the jobs market adjusts to changes in the economy brought on by the pandemic, said Ben Broadbent, the central bank’s deputy governor with responsibility for monetary policy.

Related: Bank deputy expects UK inflation ‘comfortably’ to exceed 5% by spring

Economists have cut their forecasts for the UK economy , warning that the Omicron variant and supply chain disruption will weigh on growth.

Related: CBI revises next year’s economic growth forecast down to 5.1%

Growth at UK construction companies has hit a four-month high , as builders report that supply chain problems have eased.

UK car sales grew in November, led by rising demand for electric vehicles , but were still nearly a third below their pre-pandemic levels.

Related: Electric vehicle boom fuels rise in UK new car sales

But German factories have suffered a sharp fall in orders , down 6.9%, driven by a tumble in overseas demand.

Markets have rallied , with investors hopeful that the Omicron variant will not be severe enough to derail the recovery.

But Tesla shares were hit by a repor t that the SEC has opened a probe into whether it properly disclosed fire risks with its solar power systems.

Strike action at Tesco could lead to empty shelves in the run-up to Christmas, the Unite trade union has said, after its members voted to walk out unless they are offered a pay deal that keeps pace with inflation.

Related: Tesco could face empty shelves over pay dispute, Unite union says

Tributes have poured in for John Barton , the chairman of the fashion chain Ted Baker and the former chair of easyJet and Next, after his death was announced this morning.

As Helena Feltham, the senior independent director at Ted Baker, put it:

John combined a generosity of spirit with insight, humility and humour, and we will all miss him. He led the board with great skill and it was a privilege to have worked with him. Our hearts go out to his family.

Related: John Barton, former chair of easyJet and Next, dies aged 77

The vice-chair of Yorkshire Building Society is facing a call to resign over her role pushing through the sale of the fellow member-owned firm LV= to a US private equity buyer , amid concerns that it could kickstart a wave of demutualisation.

Related: MP calls for Yorkshire Building Society vice-chair to quit over LV= role

This year is on course to be the strongest for home-buying activity since 2006, according to the main trade body for UK banks.

UK Finance said while the first few months of the pandemic, during which the property market shut down for a time, led to predictions that sales would slump, the reality was very different, with “Covid-era activity set to eclipse everything since the credit crunch”.

Related: UK housebuying in 2021 poised to be busiest since 2006

Despite worries about the pandemic, the owner of the Real Greek and Franco Manca restaurant chains has said that business is booming …

… as is demand for Hollywood blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home .

Goodnight. GW

4.41pm GMT

Market close higher as Omicron worries ease

European stock markets have ended the day sharply higher, as investors hope that Omicron will not be as severe a threat as feared.

The UK’s FTSE 100 index has closed nearly 110 points higher, or 1.5% up, at 7,232, its highest level since the market tumbles over a week ago.

Airline group IAG jumped 8%, with gambling group Flutter gaining 6%, and jet engine maker Rolls-Royce finishing 3.8% higher.

Investors were cheered by the White House’s chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, who said on Sunday that preliminary data about the severity of the Covid omicron variant is “a bit encouraging”.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 gained around 1.4%.

Oil had a strong day too, with Brent crude up almost 3% tonight.

Michael Hewson of CMC Markets says:

It’s been a positive start to the week for the FTSE 100, and European markets more generally as concerns over the Omicron variant continue to diminish on further evidence of mild symptoms and so far, no deaths reported because of getting the virus. The biggest beneficiaries are in travel and leisure with British Airways owner IAG shrugging off the tighter rules around testing and quarantine, on reports that the EU could consider easing Omicron travel restrictions to South Africa in the next week or so. BP and Shell are seeing decent gains on the back of the recovery in the oil price, as both approach three-week highs.

4.34pm GMT

Tesla shares slide after SEC reportedly opens probe into solar panel defects

Shares in electric carmaker Tesla have fallen 3.5% today, following a report that the SEC has opened an inquiry into whether it properly disclosed fire risks with its solar power systems.

Reuters has the story:

The US securities regulator has opened an investigation into Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) over a whistleblower complaint that the company failed to properly notify its shareholders and the public of fire risks associated with solar panel system defects over several years, according to a letter from the agency. The probe raises regulatory pressure on the world’s most valuable automaker, which already faces a federal safety probe into accidents involving its driver assistant systems. Concerns about fires from Tesla solar systems have been published previously, but this is the first report of investigation by the securities regulator. The US Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed the Tesla probe in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by Steven Henkes, a former Tesla field quality manager, who filed a whistleblower complaint on the solar systems in 2019 and asked the agency for information about the report. “We have confirmed with Division of Enforcement staff that the investigation from which you seek records is still active and ongoing,” the SEC said in a response on 24 September to Henkes, declining his request to provide its records. The SEC official said the letter should not be taken as an indication by the agency that violations of law had occurred. Reuters independently confirmed the SEC letter was legitimate. Henkes, a former Toyota Motor quality division manager, was fired from Tesla in August 2020 and he sued Tesla claiming the dismissal was in retaliation for raising safety concerns. Tesla did not respond to Reuters’ emailed questions, while the SEC declined to comment.

Shares in Tesla have fallen to around $979 today, or roughly 20% off their record high last month, putting them into a bear market.

Just last week, Tesla’s Elon Musk appeared to joke about whistleblowers on Twitter with the launch of a $50 (£38) stainless steel whistle …

Related: Elon Musk jokes about whistleblowing in Tesla merchandise tweet

4.16pm GMT

The upcoming Hollywood blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be a box office hit after breaking the UK record for advance ticket sales, which are being snapped up at three times the rate of those for the James Bond movie No Time to Die.

Odeon, the biggest operator in the UK and Ireland with more than 120 cinemas, said it had sold many more than 200,000 tickets for the film in the first seven days since release.

The rate of ticket sales to see the film, which stars British actor Tom Holland as Peter Parker, has broken the presale record set by 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Odeon also said that the Spider-Man presales rate in the first seven days was three times that amassed by Daniel Craig’s eagerly anticipated, much delayed and final outing as James Bond.



Carol Welch , the managing director of Odeon Cinemas UK and Ireland , said:



As we head into the festive period, we are really pleased with the advance booking numbers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. It shows guests are loving being back at cinemas and are excited about the magic that our big screen experience brings to movies.

Related: Spider-Man: No Way Home breaks UK record for advance ticket sales

4.11pm GMT

A Franco Manca Pizza Restaurant in Muswell Hill Photograph: Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy

Back in the UK, the owner of the Real Greek and Franco Manca restaurant chains has said business is booming and is ahead of pre-pandemic levels as office workers and theatregoers return to city centres.

Parent company the Fulham Shore reported a doubling of revenues and a return to profit in the six months to 26 September, with many of its 75 restaurants “continuing to break weekly trading records”. “We have seen continued trading momentum in recent weeks, with revenues in October and November ahead of 2019 comparatives,” said David Page, chairman of the Fulham Shore.

This includes our office and theatre district-located restaurants, which are continuing to trade positively over the four weeks in November, achieving revenues ahead of the same weeks in 2019.

Related: Franco Manca owner reports profits ahead of pre-pandemic levels

2.48pm GMT

Gig economy stocks plunge amid EU regulatory crackdown fears

Speculation that the European Commission is set to propose stricter labour rules to regulate the gig economy have sent shares of companies in the sector sharply lower today.

Investors fear the business models of these companies might be jeopardized should the EU’s executive arm require them to directly employ drivers and riders, Reuters reports .

Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at AJ Bell, explained:

The thorny question of whether or not delivery drivers are employees is about to be answered by the EU Commission later this week and reports suggest the answer will be yes. For food delivery businesses like Deliveroo and Just Eat that could mean a huge spike in costs, costs which many expect will be passed on to consumers across central Europe.

Shares in Deliveroo are down 3%, with Just Eat Takeaway diving 6.6% and Delivery Hero losing 5.5%

The regulatory uncertainty about gig economy stocks was illustrated last March when a number of investment funds declined to participate in Deliveroo’s initial public offering adding pressure to the stock which plunged when it made its London debut. Deliveroo floated at 330p, but are now changing hands at just 233.50p.



2.46pm GMT

Dow rallies, Nasdaq drops

The New York stock exchange has made a mixed start to trading .

The Dow Jones industrial average has jumped by 325 points, or 0.95%, to 34,906 points. The index of 30 large US firms is rallying after posting its fourth straight weekly loss last week, for the first time since September 2020.

But technology stocks are under pressure again, pulling the tech-focused Nasdaq index down by 0.5%.

Fiona Cincotta , senior financial market analyst at City Index, says the prospect of higher interest rates and inflation are weighing on tech stocks [ because they make the future earnings of growth stocks less valuable today ]



US stocks are set for a mixed start with the high tech Nasdaq under performing as Treasury yields rise. Easing Omicron fears are making way for investors to position for a more hawkish Fed. The markets are dialing back on the potential economic damage that Omicron could cause as initial reports suggest that the new Covid variant is less severe. US medical advisor Anthony Fauci said that the early signs suggest that Omicron doesn’t have a great degree of severity. His comments came as Omicron spread to around one-third of US states.

2.13pm GMT

A Tesco supermarket in Slough, Berkshire. Photograph: Maureen McLean/REX/Shutterstock

Strike action at Tesco could lead to empty shelves in the run-up to Christmas, the Unite trade union has said, after its members voted to walk out unless they are offered a pay deal that keeps pace with inflation.

The supermarket chain has offered staff a pay rise of 4%, which Unite has said is “offensive” given that the retail price index rate of inflation stands at 6%. The offer is also below the more commonly used consumer price index, which is at a 10-year high of 4.2%.

Discussions are understood to be taking place in an effort to avert action that would add to the countrywide supply chain disruption that has already triggered warnings of shortages of food and drink at Christmas.



If the company does not improve its offer, Unite said warehouse workers and HGV drivers at depots in Doncaster, Didcot, Belfast and Antrim would start a series of rolling strikes from 16 December



Related: Tesco could face empty shelves over pay dispute, Unite union says

2.10pm GMT

Deutsche Bank predicts that the UK economy is slowing this quarter, as the Omicron variant hits the recovery.

Sanjay Raja, Deutsche’s senior economist, predicts that October’s GDP report, due on Friday, will show growth slowed to 0.3%, from 0.6% in September

Risks to the projection are finely balanced, if slightly tilted to the downside, Raja says, adding:

Looking ahead, Q4 GDP growth should more clearly signal an even slower quarter after growth disappointed in Q3 (1.3% q-o-q). With supply constraints lingering, household spending easing, fiscal support waning, and the labour force remaining smaller than its pre-pandemic level, the recovery should slow further, impacted further by news of Omicron and some modest disruption from Storm Arwen.

12.55pm GMT

Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent doesn’t know how the Omicron variant will affect his vote on UK interest rates later this month.

Asked how Omicron will influence his thinking, Broadbent told his audience at Leeds University that:

I go into these meetings not knowing very often what I’m going to vote myself. I think the best way to look at it is to look at our last set of forecasts, think about the economics of this, think about the data we’ve had since then.

Last month Broadbent voted to leave interest rates at record lows of 0.1% - along with six other policymakers, while just two voted to hike to 0.25%. One of the latter two, Michael Saunders, suggested last week that Omicron could delay a rise in borrowing costs.



12.11pm GMT

BoE's Broadbent: inflation could comfortably exceed 5% next spring

Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent has warned that UK inflation could be ‘comfortably’ over 5% next spring, when energy bills rise again.

In a speech in Leeds, Broadbent says the UK is in an “extremely challenging period for monetary policy”.

Inflation is already more than double the Monetary Policy Committee’s target, and heading higher - as regulator Ofgem is likely to lift the UK’s price cap sharply higher next April.

Broadbent says:

Despite relatively weak growth over the past two years as a whole, domestically and globally, inflation has risen very significantly. In this country it was over 4% in October. In the spring of next year, when the next rise in the Ofgem cap on gas and electricity bills comes through, it will probably climb comfortably through 5%, a long way north of the MPC’s 2% target.

Broadbent also explains that rising goods prices, driven up by supply chain problems and high demand in the lockdown, have pushed inflation over target.

He argues that those pressures on traded goods are ‘more likely to subside than intensify’ over the next couple of years.

So if they are transitory, they would dissipate before any rise in interest rates (to dampen demand) had taken effect. Indeed it’s quite possible that, in a couple of years, some of these tradable goods prices will be falling, pulling down on inflation, Broadbent says.

Instead, a tight labour market could be a bigger driver of inflation, if wages keep rising as firms compete for workers.

Broadbent says:

Although it’s possible that these strains too could pass – there’s a chance these frictions are simply the result of the sheer speed of hiring, and will ease of their own accord – there’s also an upside risk to wage costs from currently high inflation. If wage earners’ expectations of future inflation rise in response, of if they seek compensation for the rises in the costs of living that have already occurred, wages could also accelerate further, even without any additional decline in unemployment.

11.38am GMT

The emergence of the new coronavirus Omicron variant is starting to impact UK shopper behaviour and deter some people from returning to the office.

Researcher Springboard has reported there was a 3.8% drop in footfall in regional cities outside of London last week.

And while footfall in the capital rose by +0.5%, Springboard’s “Central London Back to the Office” index dropped by 2%, suggesting some commuters have return to home working.

Overall, footfall in UK retail destinations rose by +0.7% last week. Visits rose 2.3% at shopping centres and 1.3% at retail parks, but were down 0.4% at high streets.

Diane Wehrle , Insights Director at Springboard , says the data provide “the first evidence of an early impact on footfall of the Omicron variant”

Springboard’s Central London Back to the Office benchmark (comprising only those areas in close proximity to offices) declined last week from the week before, whilst footfall across Central London as a whole - which is clearly being supported by the Christmas trading period – increased, rising by even more in those areas with a predominance of retail stores.

11.26am GMT

11.18am GMT

China’s central bank has cut the amount that banks must hold in reserve in an attempt to support its economy, as the threat of a possible Evergrande default looms .

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is lowering the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks by 50 basis points (bps), from December 15th, which will release 1.2 trillion yuan (£140bn) in long-term liquidity to bolster lending, and stimulate growth.

China’s economy has already lost momentum in recent months, hit by Covid-19 outbreaks, pandemic restrictions, and a slowdown in its factory sector - as well as debt problems in the property market.

11.04am GMT

Elsewhere in the markets, bitcoin is under pressure after a volatile weekend.

The largest cryptocurrency has dropped to around $47,500, over 11% down on Friday’s $53,595, at its lowest since early October.

The slump is being blamed on the broader move away from riskier assets, due to concerns over Omicron, a weak US jobs report on Friday, and the prospect that America’s central bank ends its stimulus package earlier due to worries about inflation.

Susannah Streeter , senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown , explains:

The crypto currency is highly sensitive to the fortunes of the stock market and traders were spooked by a stock sell off in the US, following some disappointing jobs figures. The sharp fall erased the last two months of gains, yet more evidence of the highly volatile nature of the asset. Crypto coins and tokens have been propelled higher in this era of ultra cheap money and as speculation swirls about just when central banks will start further tightening mass bond buying programmes and start raising interest rates, they are likely to continue to be highly volatile. The president of El Salvador may have proudly stated his country was buying on the dip, but the perturbations at work in the crypto stratosphere, means investing in Bitcoin is not for the faint hearted or for those with no money to lose.

Other crypto assets, such as ethereum, are also weaker, flags interactive investor ’s Victoria Scholar:

10.36am GMT

Update: Shares in China’s troubled, indebted property giant Evergrande Group closed at a record low in Hong Kong after it lurched to the brink of default (see earlier post ).

They finished at just $1.81 Hong Kong dollars, after warning that it cannot guarantee funds for a looming $260m guarantee obligation.

That’s down from around HK$15 at the start of the year, before fears over its debt mountain grew.

Evergrande’s share price since it floated in 2009 Photograph: Refinitiv

9.59am GMT

UK construction sector gathers speed as shortages ease

Growth in Britain’s construction industry hit its strongest pace in four months in November, as delays obtaining materials such as timber eased.

Data firm IHS Markit reports there was a sharp increase in business activity at building firms last month. It was led by an upturn in commercial work, as the economic recovery led to new projects and infrastructure work.

Encouragingly, the proportion of firms reporting longer delivery times fell to 47% in November, from a peak of 77% in June, according to Markit’s latest survey of purchasing managers.



UK construction PMI, which rose to 55.5 last month from 54.6 in October. Photograph: IHS Markit

Port delays and a severe lack of transport availability due to haulage driver shortages did still hold back suppliers, but firms noted an improvement in the availability of specific items (especially timber).



Prices kept rising, although at the slowest rate since April with 72% of firms reporting an increase in purchase prices in November, while only 3% a decline.

Tim Moore , director at IHS Markit, says UK builders saw a welcome combination of faster output growth and softer price inflation last month.

“Input price inflation remains extremely strong by any measure, but it has started to trend downwards after hitting multi-decade peaks this summer. The latest rise in purchasing costs was the slowest since April, helped by a gradual turnaround in supply chain disruption and a slight slowdown in input buying. Port congestion and severe shortages of haulage capacity were again the most commonly cited reasons for longer lead times for construction products and materials.”

Duncan Brock , Group Director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply , says supply chains seem to be improving, given the fall in companies reporting longer waiting times.

Even with this glimmer of hope that the pressure on deliveries was easing, purchasing remained at higher level to counteract disruptions from ongoing driver shortages and port delays as supply chain managers bought more than their immediate need. Job hiring growth was still maintained in November but was the weakest since March. Builder optimism was somewhat flat as the costs of building still remained high and firms struggled to stay competitive.”

9.41am GMT

Britain is failing to roll out enough public charging points to match the growing demand for electric cars , the SMMT adds.

The number of plug-in cars potentially sharing a public on-street charger jumped from 11 in 2019 to 16 in 2020. That 16:1 ratio is much worse than other major economies, such as South Korea (3:1), the Netherlands (5:1), China (9:1), France (10:1), Belgium and Japan (both 13:1).

The situation hasn’t improved this year, with just one standard on-street public charger installed for every 52 new plug-in cars registered in the first nine month of the year.

With plug-in vehicle uptake having grown by 86.6% in 2021, SMMT is calling on the government to take action to avoid the ratio deteriorating further, through binding targets to rollout more public charging points.

SMMT CEO Mike Hawes says:

The continued acceleration of electrified vehicle registrations is good for the industry, the consumer and the environment but, with the pace of public charging infrastructure struggling to keep up, we need swift action and binding public charger targets so that everyone can be part of the electric vehicle revolution, irrespective of where they live.”

9.27am GMT

UK car sales rise in November but chip shortages hit supplies

Shortages of semiconductors continue to hit UK car sales, industry body SMMT warns.

It just reported that sales of new cars in the UK rose by 1.7% year-on-year in November to 115,706, the first monthly rise since June.

That still left registrations nearly a third below their pre-pandemic five-year average, with chip shortages hampering the supply of new cars to forecourts.

More motorists turned to electric cars last month; the number of battery electric vehicle registrations more than doubled year-on-year to 21,726.

Overall, plug-in cars represented 28.1% of market in November, with 10,796 plug-in hybrids also sold.

Sales to individuals jumped by 41.7% compared to November 2020, when England was entering its second lockdown.

However, the number of new cars registered to large fleets declined by nearly a quarter.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said:

“What looks like a positive performance belies the underlying weakness of the market. Demand is there, with a slew of new, increasingly electrified, models launched but the global shortage of semiconductors continues to bedevil production and therefore new car registrations. The industry is working flat out to overcome these issues and fulfil orders, but disruption is likely to last into next year, compounding the need for customers to place orders early.

9.19am GMT

City stalwart and Ted Baker chair John Barton has died

John Barton, the chairman of the fashion chain Ted Baker and the former chair of easyJet and Next, has died.

Ted Baker said the veteran businessman, who was appointed non-executive chairman of the troubled fashion retailer last year, died suddenly.

“John was a source of great wisdom for me and for so many of us at Ted Baker and we will hugely miss his support and guidance,” said Rachel Osborne, the chief executive of Ted Baker, who joined a month before Barton’s appointment in April 2020 .

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Anne, and their family.”

Last week, the 77-year-old stood down as chairman of easyJet , ending a near nine-year stint during the most tumultuous period in the low-cost airline’s 26-year history.

Barton last year weathered an attempted ousting by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, the airline’s founder and largest shareholder, who threatened to requisition a series of shareholder meetings after the coronavirus pandemic hit to force easyJet to abandon £4.5bn of planes from Airbus he believed would bankrupt the business.



At an extraordinary general meeting, Barton came through an attempt to oust him, winning 58% of the vote.

“I am truly shocked and extremely saddened to hear of John’s passing,” said Johan Lundgren, the chief executive of easyJet.

“I was very fortunate to have worked closely with him over the years and benefited greatly from his wise counsel. He was a man of huge integrity who was very much liked and respected by everyone across the airline. On behalf of all of his former colleagues at easyJet, we send our heartfelt sympathies to John’s family at this time. He will be greatly missed.”

Stephen Hester, the former boss of Royal Bank of Scotland who took over from Barton as the chairman of easyJet, said he was a “distinguished chair who made an outstanding contribution to the company” and was “also a wonderful human being”.

Related: John Barton, former chair of easyJet and Next, dies aged 77

9.11am GMT

Eurozone sees faster rise in construction activity since February 2018

The eurozone construction sector saw its fastest rise in activity in nearly four years in November, despite rising concerns over the pandemic.

Output and new orders both increased during the month, according to the latest survey of building firms across the euro area from data firm IHS Markit, with construction activity rising at a series record pace in Italy.

There was a sustained rise in home building activity, as well as a second successive rise in commercial construction, but civil engineering work fell again.



However, the report also found that severe supply chain delays kept pushing up builders’ costs, while business confidence fell to a seven-month low.

Usamah Bhatti , economist at IHS Markit , said:

Notably, input costs continued to increase at a substantial pace amid ongoing severe supply chain disruption. These lingering issues weighed on business sentiment, with the degree of optimism regarding the year-ahead outlook easing to the softest since April. At the national level, Italian firms reported a tenth consecutive rise in activity that was the sharpest on record, while firms in France noted the quickest expansion since June 2020. At the same time, German firms signalled a sustained fall in activity, albeit one that was the softest for 15 months.”

9.02am GMT

HGV lorries on the M4 motorway near Datchet, Berkshire. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA

There are early signs the UK’s shortage of lorry drivers could improve, which could help with the supply chain crisis next year.

Logistics UK, which represents freight and haulage businesses, said the number of drivers leaving the profession had begun to ease, and that more trainees are coming through the testing system.

In a new report, Logistics UK shows that there were 44,000 fewer HGV drivers this autumn than in 2019, But, the number of HGV driver tests is up 25%, along with a three-fold increase in applications for vocational provisional licenses.

Elizabeth de Jong, policy director at Logistics UK, said the sector was seeing “green shoots” of recovery, and that HGV driver numbers should improve as new trainees join the sector.

“It is still a challenging time, there is still an acute shortage of drivers certainly but there a number of signs of improvement that could be coming.” “We’re seeing hope that more people are beginning to enter the industry, but we’ve got to keep attracting them by really improving the facilities.”

8.51am GMT

China Evergrande shares hit record low as debt deadline looms

Shares of China’s Evergrande Group have tumbled to a record low on Monday on fears that the property giant it is on the verge of a potentially disastrous default, and could be forced into a full-blown restructuring.

Evergrande’s shares slumped by up to 19.5% in Hong Kong trading, after the firm said there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments.

My colleague Martin Farrer explains :

The company has lurched from one crisis to another in recent months as it faced a series of repayments on debts – three times waiting until the last possible moment to stump up the cash needed to stay afloat. But a statement from the company over the weekend said that there was “no guarantee” that the group could meet its obligations and added that creditors had demanded immediate repayment of a total of $260m (£196m). Its most pressing problem is how to repay $82.5m due on Monday – a deadline pushed back 30 days when it failed to meet the obligation on the due date back in November. “Since September 2021, the group has been diligently reviewing its capital structure and liquidity condition with the help of its financial and legal advisors, evaluating all available strategic options, and maintaining ongoing dialogue with offshore creditors,” said the statement.

Related: China Evergrande shares plummet 12% as it edges closer to default

8.49am GMT

Electricity prices are continuing to surge across Europe, as the colder weather drives up demand:

8.33am GMT

An Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Amr Nabil/AP

Oil prices have jumped over 2% this morning, after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised some of its crude prices despite the threat of Omicron to the recovery.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor , explains:

“ Brent crude and West Texas are both trading higher by more than 2% after Saudi Arabia increase its crude prices to Asia and the US over the weekend for the second month in a row. The global oil benchmark is trading back above $71 a barrel while WTI remains below $70, having broken below the threshold almost a week ago. Last week OPEC+ stuck with the plan to increase supplies by 400,00 barrels per day in January. After enjoying eight consecutive weeks of gains, the tide turned for oil in October with Brent crude suffering six straight weeks in the red. Investors are now digesting the threat of Omicron and the knock-on impact for oil demand. Monday’s bullish price action suggests that oil is attempting to rally off the lows with the potential for a more positive week ahead.”

8.23am GMT

Markets open higher

European stock markets have started the new week on the front foot, as investors try to shake off worries about Omicron.

The UK’s FTSE 100 index has jumped by 45 points, or 0.65%, to 7168 points.

Travel and hospitality firms are in the risers, with InterContinental Hotels gaining 1.6%, IAG , which owns British Airways, are up 1.75%.

Primark owner AB Foods has gained 1.5%, while oil giants BP (+1.2%) and Royal Dutch Shell (+1.1%) are benefitting from a rise in crude prices this morning.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 has gained 0.8%.

Jeffrey Halley , senior market analyst at OANDA, explains that hopes that omicron is a milder variant is boosting the markets.

US equity index futures are performing another omicron U-turn this morning, limiting the fallout in Asian markets of another fairly gruesome Wall Street session on Friday. The driver of the whip-saw return of serve omicron headline tennis comes from South Africa, where an article from the South African Medical Research Council, suggests that omicron symptoms were milder than previous incarnations, with hospitalised patients mostly having comorbidities. Of course, the sample size is small, but markets never let “the data” these days get in the way of narrative. Omicron variant milder = U-turn = buy everything.

But... South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has warned today that hospitals are preparing for more admissions, as the Omicron variant pushes the country into a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. Our Covid-19 liveblog has more details .

Related: Covid news live: Omicron likely to be dominant strain in UK ‘within weeks’; Japan confirms third case

8.12am GMT

Supply-chain problems, rising costs and on-going COVID-19 restrictions could lead to shortages of goods and services and higher prices over the Christmas trading period, UK businesses fear.

New research from accountancy firm BDO found that 80% of medium-sized business leaders expect their end of year trading to be impacted by rising fuel prices, supply chain disruption or increasing energy costs (or a combination of these threats).

Ed Dwan, partner at BDO , warned that Omicron could hinder firms’ recovery plans.

“Following a year of disruption, many businesses will have been hoping for a strong finish to 2021 and a fresh start for 2022. The harsh reality is that continued supply chain issues, rising energy prices and increasing costs means that many are taking further drastic measures to stay afloat. These issues could also be further exacerbated by the new COVID-19 variant.

7.54am GMT

German factory orders tumble: what the experts say

The 6.9% slump in new order at German factories in October shows that supply chain woes are hitting industry, says Carsten Brzeski of ING :



Today’s industrial orders data is a cold shower for German industry. When the global economy came out of the 2020/21 winter lockdown, German industrial orders jumped to unprecedented levels, growing on average by more than 2% per month. At the end of the summer, however, orders collapsed and dropped by more than 12% between July and October. The sharp collapse over the summer is increasingly leaving its mark on industry - a reflection perhaps of ongoing supply chain frictions and companies simply delaying new orders or, worse, cancelling orders, knowing that delivery times are long anyway.

Oliver Rakau of Oxford Economics says October’s factory orders are terrible:

7.36am GMT

Weaker foreign demand hammer German industrial orders

We also have bad economic news from Germany this morning.

Factory orders at Europe’s largest economy tumbled by 6.9% in October, much worse than expected, after a 1.8% rise in September.

Orders were 1% lower than in October 2020, the first year-on-year drop since September 2020, in the latest sign that Germany’s recovery is faltering at the end of 2021.

German manufacturers were hit by weaker overseas demand, figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed. Foreign orders slumped by 13.1% month-on-month, including a 3.2% drop in new orders from the euro area, while domestic orders rose by 3.4%.

7.35am GMT

CBI cuts economic growth forecast on supply chain hit

The CBI is also gloomier about the UK’s economic outlook.

It has cut its growth forecasts for the UK’s growth this year to 6.9%, from 8.2% previously, and to 5.1% for 2022, down from 6.1%.

The downgrade mostly reflected weaker growth since its last forecasts in June, with supply chain problems continuing to bite.

With global supply chain problems hitting the economy, the CBI says the government must take fresh action to a steep fall in business investment in 2023, when temporary measures to help business are withdrawn

CBI’s director general, Tony Danker, says:



“We should be raising our sights on the economy’s potential and seizing the moment. I know from speaking with firms of all sizes that they have an ambitious investment mindset and are anxious to implement growth plans. “But while intentions have thawed, we’re coming up to a cliff edge in 2023.”



Here’s the full story:

Related: CBI revises next year’s economic growth forecast down to 5.1%

7.29am GMT

Here are KPMG’s three scenarios for how Omicron could hit the recovery next year :

KPMG’s growth forecasts Photograph: KPMG

7.27am GMT

Introduction: Covid-19 restrictions could hamper the UK's recovery, warns KPMG

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

The UK’s economic outlook looks less bright this morning, as shortages, rising costs, and the possibility of more Covid restrictions all threaten growth.

KPMG has warned that GDP growth could more than halve next year if more restrictions are introduced to combat Omicron, depending on the severity of the new variant.

In its central scenario, the UK government would bring back social distancing restrictions in retail and hospitality venues, and encourages people to work from home if they can in January and February 2022.

If that happened , the economy would contract around 2% in the first quarter of 2022, slowing overall growth next year to 2.6%, down from 6.7% this year.

In KPMG’s downside scenario, the threat of a significant rise in acute Covid-19 cases triggers another lockdown in early 2022. That would trigger a sharp fall in GDP, around 4.2%, in January-March 2022, dragging growth next year down to just 1.8%.

While growth momentum is expected to decelerate until a booster is rolled out to halt the rise in cases, the full impact of the new variant will depend on the rise in the number of acute Covid cases and any social distancing restrictions that are introduced, it explains.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK , says:

“The Omicron variant has elevated the level of uncertainty about the recovery path from the pandemic. While the impact is not expected to be as severe as at the start of the pandemic, or even the beginning of this year, increased uncertainty and the potential reintroduction of social distancing measures could see output fall this month and during the first quarter of 2022.”

KPMG’s new growth forecasts Photograph: KPMG

Some sectors may remain significantly impacted by the pandemic, compared with the overall economy, the report adds:



Additional travel restrictions and new pandemic hot spots are expected to see a slower and more protracted recovery in the sector. Rail travel will also be affected by a slower return of commuters to their workplaces. Commuter footfall was still down by 22% in late November compared to pre-pandemic levels and is likely to fall as people are encouraged to work from home.

KPMG also warns that supply chains would come under more pressure, if the pandemic again leads to more demand for goods from locked-down consumers. Labour shortages have become a significant impediment to growth, it adds, as well as pushing up wages.

These concerns could deter the Bank of England from raising interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting later this month. Deputy governor Sir Ben Broadbent gives his view of the economic outlook this morning.

We also find out how UK and eurozone builders fared last month.

The agenda