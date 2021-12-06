Sheriff’s Department Boat Parade of Lights

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department investigated a fatal accident in the area of U.S. 35 and County Road 400 North just before 6:45 a.m. CT Saturday morning. Police say a red 2002 Ford Focus was traveling south on U.S. 35 when it crossed the double yellow line, traveled into the northbound lane, lost control, and drove back into and across both of the southbound lanes of travel. The vehicle left the west side of U.S. 35 and collided with a mailbox and garbage container before going off the roadway and collided with two trees before coming to rest against a utility pole, according to the report.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO