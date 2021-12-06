Sheriff’s Department Boat Parade of Lights

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a man suspected of murder.
Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, of McKinney, is wanted for the December 8 murder of Roberto Guerrero IV, 24, in New Hope.
Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, is wanted for murder. (Credit: Collin County Sheriff’s Department)
Hernandez is 5’3″ and weighs 150 lbs. He is believed to be driving a 2015 white 4-door Nissan Altima with the Texas license plat HDF-9773.
Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Collin County Sheriff’s Office at 972-547-5350 and ask to speak to Sergeant Reim or Captain Hatch.
Sheriffs said not to approach Hernandez if he is located and to call 911 instead.
