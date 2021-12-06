ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Sheriff’s Department Boat Parade of Lights

riverscenemagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Sheriff’s Department high-resolution photo can be purchased and downloaded...

riverscenemagazine.com

Fox40

Holiday Lighted Boat Parade begins Saturday

A holiday tradition that brings out the spirit of the season with a magical show on the water is coming up Saturday. Gary went to Crawdads on the River for a preview of the Holiday Lighted Boat Parade.
westkentuckystar.com

Lyon County Sheriff's Department promotes Adams to chief deputy

On Wednesday, the Lyon County Sheriff's Department promoted its longest-serving deputy, Sam Adams, to chief deputy. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Department noted it was one of only a few departments in western Kentucky without a chief deputy. Adams, a 28-year law enforcement veteran, made stops in Georgetown and...
culturemap.com

City of Grapevine presents Twinkle Light Boat Parade

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Twinkle Light Boat Parade is a lighted boat parade filled with boats decorated for the holidays. It starts at Twin Coves Marina and picks up entries at each marina, Scott’s Landing and Silver Lake, as it circles the lake.
bossierpress.com

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Low Light Training

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington invited local media to see a first-hand demonstration of Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputies participating in a “Low Light “ Training Shooting Exercise at the old Plain Dealing Academy school site on Tuesday, December 7. Low Light training exercises are designed to help prepare...
myeverettnews.com

Lighted Boat Parade Caps Off Holiday On The Bay At Port Of Everett

My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
visiteureka.com

Salty Santa Boat Parade

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The SALTY SANTA BOAT PARADE is coming to Humboldt Bay on SUNDAY, December 5th, 2021 AT 10:30 am. Join the Commercial Fishermen's Wives of Humboldt in greeting Salty Santa as he arrives via tugboat to wave at all the boys and girls ashore! Viewing is best from the Eureka Waterfront between the Madeket Plaza and F Street Plaza.
climaterwc.com

Coyote Point Yacht Club to hold annual ‘Holiday Lighted Boat Parade’

The Coyote Point Yacht Club’s 5th annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade is set to take place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. “Meet us on the berm in front of the Coyote Point Yacht club at the Coyote Point Marina, and view boats in lighted holiday regalia,” states the club located at 1820 Coyote Point Drive. “Enjoy holiday treats and songs. Plus special surprise guests.”
wkvi.com

La Porte County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Fatal Accident

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department investigated a fatal accident in the area of U.S. 35 and County Road 400 North just before 6:45 a.m. CT Saturday morning. Police say a red 2002 Ford Focus was traveling south on U.S. 35 when it crossed the double yellow line, traveled into the northbound lane, lost control, and drove back into and across both of the southbound lanes of travel. The vehicle left the west side of U.S. 35 and collided with a mailbox and garbage container before going off the roadway and collided with two trees before coming to rest against a utility pole, according to the report.
tippahnews.com

Ten arrests, 24 vehicles towed after morning checkpoint set up on Natchez Trace

A vehicle checkpoint on the Natchez Trace led to multiple arrests, vehicles towed and warnings issued on Tuesday morning. Three of the arrests were associated with an ongoing investigation. From the Natchez Trace Parkway:. Early yesterday morning our park rangers were joined by Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers to conduct a...
highdesertdaily.com

Sheriff’s Department Reminding Residents About Off-Road Rules

(Victor Valley)– The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents that it is illegal to operate any Off-Highway Vehicle on public roadways and anywhere within city limits, including desert areas. You can lawfully operate an off-highway vehicle on your own property, or on the property of another while in...
CBS DFW

Collin County Sheriff’s Office Asks Public For Help Locating Murder Suspect

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a man suspected of murder. Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, of McKinney, is wanted for the December 8 murder of Roberto Guerrero IV, 24, in New Hope. Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, is wanted for murder. (Credit: Collin County Sheriff’s Department) Hernandez is 5’3″ and weighs 150 lbs. He is believed to be driving a 2015 white 4-door Nissan Altima with the Texas license plat HDF-9773. Miguel Angel Hernandez, 25, is wanted for murder. (Credit: Collin County Sheriff’s Department) Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Collin County Sheriff’s Office at 972-547-5350 and ask to speak to Sergeant Reim or Captain Hatch. Sheriffs said not to approach Hernandez if he is located and to call 911 instead.
riverscenemagazine.com

Boat #11 Parade of Lights Lake Havasu

This boat #11 high-resolution photo can be purchased and downloaded through our RiverScene website. Just add your photo to cart and follow the steps. Once downloaded, the photo can be sent to an online printing website of your choice.
riverscenemagazine.com

Tecopa Boat Parade of Lights 2021 Lake Havasu

This Tecopa high-resolution photo can be purchased and downloaded through our RiverScene website. Just add your photo to cart and follow the steps. Once downloaded, the photo can be sent to an online printing website of your choice.
