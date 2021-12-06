Tecopa Boat Parade of Lights 2021 Lake Havasu

Christmas lights twinkle and holiday décor is placed throughout the Claremore Lake Park as the Inaugural Claremore Lake Light Display kicks off the holiday season. From dusk until 10 p.m., participants can enter the lake park off Blue Starr Drive and experience a light display at no cost. Photo opportunities are available throughout the park. Claremore City Manager John Feary said in a press release that this event is made possible by the efforts of the Claremore Parks and Recreation and Claremore Power and Light departments. Visitors are encouraged to use the hashtag #claremorelakelights on social media to capture and share memories.

CLAREMORE, OK ・ 7 DAYS AGO