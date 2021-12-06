Tecopa Boat Parade of Lights 2021 Lake Havasu

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The beauty of lighted boats on the Corpus Christi Bay is hard to match!. The Port of Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District (DMD), invites the community to attend the Illuminated Boat Parade on Saturday, December 4 at 6:00 p.m. in the Corpus Christi Marina.
If you’re a last-minute planner for the holidays, don’t fret, there is still time to get that boat registered for the 35th annual Holiday on the Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, set to sail at 6 p.m. Sunday on Destin harbor. As of early Monday, nine boats had paid their registration...
According to an event page made by the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce, they are hosting a Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, December 4. The event gets kicked off with the Parade starting at 6:45 p.m., and a fireworks display will follow. Want to enter the lighted boast parade...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a late start but definitely worth the wait! Crowds flocked to downtown Jacksonville for the city's annual Light Boat Parade Saturday night. Organizers say a train was blocking the St. Johns River which prevented the parade from starting at its scheduled time of 6 p.m.
From downtown, watch a wide array of boats light up the bay starting at 6 p.m. Boaters are competing for the most festive vessel; awards later at the yacht club. Enjoy Corpus Christi dining and more afterward.
Jacksonville — The City of Jacksonville will light up the St. Johns River with the annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade on Saturday, November 27, at 6 p.m. Beginning the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel, vessels of all shapes and sizes adorned with Christmas lights will parade along the Northbank Riverwalk to the Fuller Warren Bridge then cross to the Southbank Riverwalk to end at the Duval County School Board building.
ST. MICHAEL’S — Join the town of St. Michael’s to present the Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday night, December 11, at 6pm, around St. Michaels Harbor. Last year there were 22 entrants that wowed us with their creativity and decorating skills. To enter a boat in the parade see https://bit.ly/32UNZGm.
A holiday tradition that brings out the spirit of the season with a magical show on the water is coming up Saturday. Gary went to Crawdads on the River for a preview of the Holiday Lighted Boat Parade.
The rite of holiday passage, when hundreds of extravagantly lighted boats and yachts set sail through South Florida’s charming waterways, is almost upon us. There is plenty to celebrate in 2021 with Seminole Hard Rock’s Winterfest Boat Parade turning 50 and, in general, cheering on all the holiday events that are back this year. For the best spots to see the pomp and circumstance, or where to ...
VENICE — Boats decked out in festive lights will be making their way down the Intracoastal Waterway this Saturday for the annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade. The boat parade exceeded its goal of 40 participants this year, which might make it the biggest Christmas boat parade in Venice yet. Starting...
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Twinkle Light Boat Parade is a lighted boat parade filled with boats decorated for the holidays. It starts at Twin Coves Marina and picks up entries at each marina, Scott’s Landing and Silver Lake, as it circles the lake.
Snowfest is back in 2021, from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, with extended carnival hours 6-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. A "snowmazing" snowfall of 100 tons of the white stuff outside the center,...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical. Christmas is hitting the waters at Lake Murray this Saturday. Tyler Ryan has more on the Christmas Light Boat Parade!
Christmas lights twinkle and holiday décor is placed throughout the Claremore Lake Park as the Inaugural Claremore Lake Light Display kicks off the holiday season. From dusk until 10 p.m., participants can enter the lake park off Blue Starr Drive and experience a light display at no cost. Photo opportunities are available throughout the park. Claremore City Manager John Feary said in a press release that this event is made possible by the efforts of the Claremore Parks and Recreation and Claremore Power and Light departments. Visitors are encouraged to use the hashtag #claremorelakelights on social media to capture and share memories.
The children of Lake Havasu City got a little taste of what it must be like at the North Pole about this time of year when they got to sled with Santa Friday night at Rotary Community Park. Since it isn’t normal for Lake Havasu City to experience snow –...
MOTGOMERY, TX -- Einstein’s Surf & Boat Shop at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston is offering the opportunity to ride aboard a decorated party barge during the annual Lake Conroe Holiday Boat Parade. Tickets are $90 and include admission for one child. After the parade, gather at the...
A festive boat parade is returning to Lake Weir this weekend. The Lake Weir Yacht Club is hosting its 10th Annual Christmas Boat Parade at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4 at Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area (13275 SE 115th Avenue in Ocklawaha). Parade participants are encouraged to get...
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Get ready... the 2021 Christmas Lighted Boat Parade kicks off Friday, December 3rd!. You can gather on the shore of the Columbia River and watch the parade of 25 boats decorated with lights. The parade organizer, Larry Kuga, shares how you can let the boats know you're...
The Parade of Lights on Canyon Lake departs from Cranes Mill Marina at 7 p.m. Saturday. The flotilla of boats will head for Canyon Dam, turn around, and end at Canyon Lake Marina. The Aloha Double Decker will lead the parade, which is sponsored by Cranes Mill and Canyon Lake...
Holiday traditions in Florida are quite different when compared to snow-laden states. Instead of freezing pipes, we have freezing iguanas. We may not see the leaves change color, but we do have wonderful opportunities to celebrate in our own way. Each year, the Holiday Boat Parade around Lake Wellington brings seasonal cheer to the community in true Floridian style — out on the water.
