Dixie Belle Boat Parade of Lights 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The beauty of lighted boats on the Corpus Christi Bay is hard to match!. The Port of Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District (DMD), invites the community to attend the Illuminated Boat Parade on Saturday, December 4 at 6:00 p.m. in the Corpus Christi Marina.
According to an event page made by the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce, they are hosting a Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, December 4. The event gets kicked off with the Parade starting at 6:45 p.m., and a fireworks display will follow. Want to enter the lighted boast parade...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a late start but definitely worth the wait! Crowds flocked to downtown Jacksonville for the city's annual Light Boat Parade Saturday night. Organizers say a train was blocking the St. Johns River which prevented the parade from starting at its scheduled time of 6 p.m.
The rite of holiday passage, when hundreds of extravagantly lighted boats and yachts set sail through South Florida’s charming waterways, is almost upon us. There is plenty to celebrate in 2021 with Seminole Hard Rock’s Winterfest Boat Parade turning 50 and, in general, cheering on all the holiday events that are back this year. For the best spots to see the pomp and circumstance, or where to ...
Jacksonville — The City of Jacksonville will light up the St. Johns River with the annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade on Saturday, November 27, at 6 p.m. Beginning the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel, vessels of all shapes and sizes adorned with Christmas lights will parade along the Northbank Riverwalk to the Fuller Warren Bridge then cross to the Southbank Riverwalk to end at the Duval County School Board building.
From downtown, watch a wide array of boats light up the bay starting at 6 p.m. Boaters are competing for the most festive vessel; awards later at the yacht club. Enjoy Corpus Christi dining and more afterward.
When high winds forced the postponement of the Holiday Boat Parade from Friday to Saturday, several boaters who had said they would join in weren’t there. As dusk turned to dark, the only lighted boat was the Windfall II, but it was at dock since Capt. Rob Temple was away.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The SALTY SANTA BOAT PARADE is coming to Humboldt Bay on SUNDAY, December 5th, 2021 AT 10:30 am. Join the Commercial Fishermen's Wives of Humboldt in greeting Salty Santa as he arrives via tugboat to wave at all the boys and girls ashore! Viewing is best from the Eureka Waterfront between the Madeket Plaza and F Street Plaza.
BRADENTON BEACH – The annual Christmas on Bridge Street celebration and Bradenton Beach Holiday Lighted Boat Parade are coming to town on Saturday, Dec. 4. The fun will happen at various locations along Bridge Street. Beginning at 3 p.m., Christmas on Bridge Street will feature a Kid Zone that includes face painting and creating holiday crafts. Featuring food and drink specials, gift certificate sales, “chair-ity massage” and more, nearby retailers and restaurants will host a holiday walkabout that afternoon and evening.
Celebrate the holidays with a lighted boat parade in the city of Tampa. Winter Village is in full effect at Curtis Hixon Park, holiday classics are being streamed under the stars. Tampa’s largest lighted boat parade will happen the Saturday before Christmas, December 18, along the Hillsborough River in Downtown...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical. Christmas is hitting the waters at Lake Murray this Saturday. Tyler Ryan has more on the Christmas Light Boat Parade!
Snowfest is back in 2021, from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, with extended carnival hours 6-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. A "snowmazing" snowfall of 100 tons of the white stuff outside the center,...
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Twinkle Light Boat Parade is a lighted boat parade filled with boats decorated for the holidays. It starts at Twin Coves Marina and picks up entries at each marina, Scott’s Landing and Silver Lake, as it circles the lake.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some of South Florida's true holiday treasures are back this weekend so it's time for us to have fun and make some great memories. Watch hundreds of boats twinkling with Christmas lights, Santa Hats, and your favorite holiday decorations at The Marine Industries Association of 'Palm Beach County Holiday Boat Parade.' The parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 4. in North Palm Beach at 6 p.m. and travels up the Intracoastal to the grand finale at the Jupiter Lighthouse around 8 p.m. Along the route enjoy Zambelli traveling fireworks and Santa's helpers (a.k.a. the Marines) will be collecting new unwrapped toys benefiting Toys for Tots and Little Smiles. There are free viewing areas are available along the Intracoastal along bridges, golf courses, and then swanky VIP parties at your favorite restaurants like Lucky Shucks in Jupiter.
No event is as celebratory as a parade. So what better way to celebrate the season than with a festive holiday-themed one? Whether on land or on the water, there are several parades in the area that are sure to bring on the holiday cheer! Holiday Boat Parades in Tampa Bay: 36th Annual Treasure Island […]
MOTGOMERY, TX -- Einstein’s Surf & Boat Shop at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston is offering the opportunity to ride aboard a decorated party barge during the annual Lake Conroe Holiday Boat Parade. Tickets are $90 and include admission for one child. After the parade, gather at the...
The 37-year-old tradition of the Lake Havasu City Boat Parade of Lights unfolded beneath the London Bridge in the Bridgewater Channel Saturday night. Spectators lined both sides of the Channel as the more than 80 entries floated by. The iconic Dixie Belle joined the parade again this year after being fully restored to all her glory.
The Chowan County 4-H will host a wreath and garland fundraiser. All greenery comes from Pardue Farm and Nursery in Alleghany County. Contact: Chowan County 4-H at 252-482-6585. WEDNESDAY. Red Cross blood drive. The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Durants Neck Ruritan Club in Hertford from 9...
Holiday traditions in Florida are quite different when compared to snow-laden states. Instead of freezing pipes, we have freezing iguanas. We may not see the leaves change color, but we do have wonderful opportunities to celebrate in our own way. Each year, the Holiday Boat Parade around Lake Wellington brings seasonal cheer to the community in true Floridian style — out on the water.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The holiday season is typically a festive time of year in the Sunshine State, with the cool, clear weather combining with a variety of special events to provide plenty of fun, family-friendly options for residents and visitors alike. In Indian Rocks Beach, a trio of longstanding...
