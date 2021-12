Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout Sunday night as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks edged the New York Islanders, 3-2, in Elmont, N.Y. Noah Dobson forced overtime by scoring with 3.6 seconds left for the Islanders, but neither team generated a serious threat in overtime before Kane, shooting second for the Blackhawks, shuffled the puck several times before coming to a stop and firing a shot past Semyon Varlamov into the upper right corner of the net.

