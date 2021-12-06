ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP PHOTOS: Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces new dramatic turn

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAung San Suu Kyi’ s career took another dramatic turn Monday as a court in Myanmar sentenced the ousted leader...

newschain

Myanmar court postpones Aung San Suu Kyi verdict for new testimony

A court in Myanmar postponed its verdict on Tuesday in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to allow testimony from an additional witness. The court agreed with a defence motion that it allow a doctor who had previously been unable to come to court to add his testimony, a legal official said.
US News and World Report

Myanmar's Military Govt Files New Corruption Charge Against Suu Kyi - State TV

(Reuters) - Myanmar's military government has filed a new corruption charge against deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, state-run broadcaster MRTV reported on Tuesday. The new charge relates to the purchase and rental of a helicopter and falls under the anti-corruption law, violations of...
TheConversationAU

ASEAN rebuffs Myanmar's military junta as Aung San Suu Kyi faces long jail term

On Tuesday the judge in a show trial of Myanmar’s 76-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi delayed the verdict in the first ruling on 11 charges that could result in cumulative sentences of 102 years in jail. As this theatre played out in a courtroom in Myanmar’s capital, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) consolidated a gradual, but tectonic, shift in its long-held policy of noninterference in member states’ internal affairs. The Myanmar military arrested Suu Kyi and the president in a coup in February this year. It then prosecuted them under bogus criminal charges and replaced the elected government with a...
Westport News

Myanmar's Suu Kyi convicted in further blow to democracy

BANGKOK (AP) — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted on two charges Monday and handed a four-year sentence that was quickly cut in half — in proceedings widely criticized as a further effort by the country’s military rulers to roll back the democratic gains of recent years.
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
albuquerqueexpress.com

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

BANGKOK - A Myanmar court sentenced deposed democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in jail on Monday. Hours later the military reduced the sentence to two years. Suu Kyi was found guilty of incitement and breaching COVID-19 rules after being detained by the military as it seized power in February. Monday's verdict was made in a closed hearing at Myanmar's Zabuthiri Court in Naypyidaw, the country's capital.
newsitem.com

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: The Legal Challenges

The four-year prison sentence given to ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday on charges of incitement and failing to observe pandemic restrictions is one small shot in a legal offensive intended to deal her and her National League for Democracy party a crippling political blow. Suu Kyi’s...
go955.com

U.S. slams conviction of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi, calls for release – Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Monday criticized Myanmar’s conviction of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as an affront to democracy and justice, and demanded her immediate release. “The Burmese military regime’s unjust conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi and the repression of other democratically elected officials are...
Stamford Advocate

A timeline of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi's political life

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is the daughter of the country’s independence hero, Gen. Aung San, who was assassinated in 1947, less than six months before the country, then called Burma, became independent from Britain. Suu Kyi, 76, moved to New Delhi in 1960 when her mother was...
Boston Globe

Suu Kyi falls, but Myanmar’s democratic hopes move on

When a court in Myanmar on Monday handed down the first sentences in the junta’s long list of charges against Aung San Suu Kyi, it closed a chapter on an era of weak and compromised democracy in a Southeast Asian nation long ruled by a military fist. But already, a...
abc17news.com

Myanmar democracy in new era as Suu Kyi sidelined by army

BANGKOK (AP) — In sentencing Myanmar’s iconic democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to prison, the country’s generals have effectively exiled her from electoral politics. But that doesn’t mean the Southeast Asian nation is back to square one in its stop-start efforts to move toward democracy. In fact, a younger generation that came of age as the military began loosening its grip is well positioned to carry on the struggle. A de facto coup on Feb. 1 pushed Suu Kyi’s elected government from power, throwing the country into turmoil. But erasing the gains of a decade of opening up has proved more difficult.
Reuters

UK condemns jailing of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain said the jailing of Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions was another "appalling attempt" by the regime to stifle opposition. read more. "The sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is another appalling...
The Conversation UK

Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar’s democracy figurehead could face life imprisonment in ‘politically motivated’ prosecution

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to two years in prison over breaches of the country’s COVID restrictions in the first of a number of trials, which – if she is found guilty of all the charges – could bring her a cumulative sentence of more than 100 years. She has been under house arrest since the country’s military took control in February. She denies all accusations against her.
The Independent

Facebook broadens ban on military-linked Myanmar companies

Facebook’s parent company Meta said Wednesday it has expanded its ban on postings linked to Myanmar’s military to include all pages, groups, and accounts representing military-controlled businesses. It had already banned advertising from such businesses in February.The February action, which also banned military and military-controlled state and media entities from Facebook and Instagram followed the army's seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.The new action came just a day after a high-profile lawsuit was filed in California against Facebook parent Meta Platforms seeking over $150 billion for the company’s alleged failure to stop...
newsitem.com

Witness, official: Myanmar troops massacre 11 in retaliation

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be children, tied them up and slaughtered them, according to a witness and other reports. An opposition leader said the civilians were burned alive, as repression of resistance to a de facto coup takes an increasingly brutal turn.
AFP

Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks with junta

Cambodian strongman Hun Sen will travel to Myanmar for talks in January, his spokesman said Tuesday, becoming the first international leader to visit the country since its military seized power in a coup. Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia with an iron grip for over three decades, on Monday pledged to "work with" the Myanmar junta, despite widespread international efforts to pile diplomatic pressure on the military. Myanmar's junta-appointed foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin held talks with Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Tuesday, where he formally extended the invitation.
AFP

Meta bans Myanmar military-backed businesses from all platforms

Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it has banned all pages and accounts belonging to Myanmar military-backed businesses, expanding its restraints on the country's armed forces.  A spokesman on Wednesday confirmed all pages had now been taken down, following a Tuesday statement saying any "Pages, Groups and Accounts representing military-controlled businesses" would be removed. 
