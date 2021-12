As I walked the halls of a local nursing facility in hopes of providing a little encouragement and cheer to some of the residences there, I got an unexpected reality check myself. As I stepped into the room of an elderly gentleman that I had visited often, I found him doing what I had seen him doing for months—lying in his bed watching television. Unable to walk and seldom getting up to sit in a chair, his world was quite small. His feet had been a source of great difficulty for him; I noticed cloth between his toes and upon inquiry he told me that that was to keep his toes from rubbing together and getting sore.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO