The Oregon State Beavers are in Niceville Florida for a pair of games that begins tonight against the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest. Wake Forest has opened their season 5-0 while the Beavers are struggling after losing 4 straight. the game will be broadcast on KCFM this evening beginning at 6pm. The Beavers will face either Penn State or LSU on Saturday, but that game will not be aired due to the DUCK/BEAVER rivalry football game. That game will be on KCFM beginning at 11:30 and will begin in progress on KCST following the Viking/Lancer State Championship game tomorrow beginning at 10:30 on KCST.

