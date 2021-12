Since dropping their first two games of the season, Crosby had been on a 10-game winning streak, sparked by a high-power offense that was averaging almost 50 points a game. On Friday night against A&M Consolidated, the Cougars’ offense again tallied over 50 points, but it was their defense that made the stops needed to secure their 11th victory. And on both sides of the ball, Cougars senior Kameren Kirkwood was there to make the big plays.

CROSBY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO