Kim Kardashian West hails Saint West her 'bestie with the best snuggles' on sixth birthday

Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter North West are officially joint TikTokers!. The pair now have a joint TikTok account under the handle @KimandNorth. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the mother-daughter duo racked up more than 140,000 followers in just 24 hours of debuting their new account. The very first video they posted...
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are said to be "on good terms", despite their ongoing divorce. The 41-year old reality star - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Pslam, two, with superstar rapper Kanye - filed for divorce from the 'Jesus Walks' star in February, after six years of marriage, but the pair are still "keeping the peace."
Kanye West "embarrassed" Kim Kardashian West with his failed presidential bid and his political views were "hard" on his marriage. The 44-year-old rapper ran for office as an independent candidate in 2020 but only appeared on the presidential ballot in 12 of the 50 states, and in his one and only press conference for his campaign, he admitted he and the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star had considered an abortion when she fell pregnant with their first child, eight-year-old daughter North.
Pete Davidson is "exactly what [Kim Kardashian West] needed" after her split from Kanye West. The 28-year-old comedian and Kim, 41, recently started dating, and a source close to the brunette beauty thinks Pete is helping the reality star to move on from her marriage. The insider told People: "He's...
Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly a style legend. And now she's got the award to prove it. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was presented with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The SKIMS founder made a dramatic entrance dressed in Balenciaga...
"Why is everyone gonna now do stuff and then blame it on the elves?" The holiday season is officially here -- and it appears that Christmas elves are wreaking havoc on Kim Kardashian's house. On Friday, the 41-year-old reality star shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story in...
As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heats up, ex Kanye West has been campaigning to get her back — and sources spilled to HL how she feels about it!. Kim Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye West, 44, back in February. Although the split isn’t finalized, the Yeezy designer has been making public moves to try and win his wife back — but sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim has made up her mind. “Make no mistake about it, Kim is not getting back together with Kanye. Kim has not given Kanye any indication whatsoever that she wants to work it out,” they revealed. “Kim already told Kanye that their marriage was done months ago when she filed for divorce.”
Kanye West looked somber as he sat court side at the NBA game on the same day he posted the sweet throwback of him and ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, appeared to look sad while attending an LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings game at Staples Center. The Yeezy rapper was sitting on the floor for the NBA game on Friday, Nov. 27, but seemed to have other things on his mind: likely Kim Kardashian, 41. Kanye’s outfit appeared to match his mood, as he opted to go with an all black leather outfit including an oversized leather jacket, snow pants, boots and a baseball cap.
Kim Kardashian had a big night at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, but it was her emotional speech that had many fans realizing that she still has a lot of love for her ex, Kanye West. Dressed from head to toe in an all-black ensemble from Balenciaga, Kim stood in front of the audience and delivered a message filled with gratitude.
Kim Kardashian once again made it clear that while her marriage with Kanye West may not have worked out, she’s still thankful for everything he brought into her life—especially all the great fashion. On Tuesday night, the reality star was honored with The Fashion Icon Award at the...
It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is obsessed with Balenciaga right now. From her hosting slot on Saturday Night Live, during which she served three consecutive looks by Demna Gvasalia, to Paris Hilton’s wedding – the Skims founder has been spotted wearing an array of the house’s signature looks.
A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children. Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.
The music and fashion world is mourning the loss of American fashion designer and entrepreneur Virgil Abloh. On Sunday (Nov. 28), the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear and CEO of Italian luxury fashion label, Off-White, passed away after a private battle with cancer. He was 41. “We are devastated...
When Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian tie the knot, the whole family will be there! HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their kids are acting like a ‘blended family’ and will be part of their wedding. One can expect a lot of punk rock to be played at Kourtney Kardashian and...
Princess Anne allegedly wrote a letter to Prince Harry asking him to return to the United Kingdom for the holidays. In its Dec. 13 issue, New Idea claimed that Princess Anne has always been drawn to Prince Harry because of their similarities. As second-born children, they are not heirs to the throne but so much is still expected from them.
For many in the fashion world Virgil Abhol, 41, was a maverick, a fashion outsider who shot to fame for his headlining-making catwalks. Dubbed the “Karl Lagerfeld for millennials” he climbed from relative obscurity to the top of his game. He was down with the coolest kids, hanging out with best friend Kanye West, “crashing” fashion weeks, disrupting the industry and founding one of the world’s hippest streetwear brands, Off-White — a label which became as famous for its designer hoodies and t-shirts as its huge social media following. In 2018 he became the first African-American artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton menswear.
