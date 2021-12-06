ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Vin Diesel marks 8th anniversary of Paul Walker's death with Cody Walker

Messenger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVin Diesel marks 8th anniversary of Paul Walker's...

www.the-messenger.com

Comments / 0

People

Vin Diesel Reveals His Daughter Was Meadow Walker's Maid of Honor in Tribute to Her Father Paul

Vin Diesel is remembering Paul Walker with love. On Tuesday, the eight-year anniversary of Walker's death at age 40, his Fast & Furious costar, 54, revealed that his daughter Hania Riley Sinclair served as the maid of honor in Meadow Walker's recent wedding. In an image shared to Instagram for the touching tribute, Sinclair, 13, stood beside Paul's 23-year-old daughter on her wedding day. In October, the model wed actor Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Meadow Walker’s Sweetest Tributes to Late Dad Paul Walker Since His 2013 Death

Gone but not forgotten. Since Paul Walker’s death in 2013, his daughter, Meadow Walker, has made sure to keep his memory alive. Meadow was only 15 years old when her father, then 40, was killed in a car crash. In the years since, she has celebrated the Fast and Furious star’s legacy via social media, continuing to let fans know he was more than a Hollywood star: he was also a great dad.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
E! News

Remembering Paul Walker: A Life in Photos

It's been eight years since the world was forced to say goodbye to Paul Walker. Perhaps best known for his work in the wildly popular Fast and the Furious franchise, the actor tragically died on November 30, 2013 at the age of 40, the passenger in a single-car crash. As he and friend Roger Rodas headed out to attend an event for Walker's charity Reach Out Worldwide, meant to benefit the victims of Typhoon Haiyan, Rodas' Porsche Carrera GT, traveling at a speed determined to be between 80 and 93 mph in a 45 mph zone in Santa Clarita, Calif., slammed into a concrete lamp post and two trees, bursting into flames. Both bodies were, sadly, burned beyond recognition.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
arcamax.com

Vin Diesel pays tribute to Paul Walker on 8th anniversary of his death

Vin Diesel has paid tribute to Paul Walker on the eighth anniversary of his death. The 54-year-old actor took to Instagram to remember his 'Fast and Furious' co-star, who was killed in a car accident in 2013 aged 40. Alongside a picture of his daughter Hania, and Paul's daughter, Meadow,...
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Meadow Walker Remembers Dad Paul on 8-Year Anniversary of His Death

Meadow Walker paid tribute to her late father, Paul Walker, on the 8-year anniversary of his death. The 23-year-old model took to Instagram Tuesday, posting a throwback photo of him holding her in his arms as a child with her arms wrapped around his neck, all smiles for the camera. She captioned it, "I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend." Fast & Furious stars Jordana Brewster commented with a heart emoji, and Ludacris followed it up with a prayer emoji.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

