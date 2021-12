Roku stock is up +6.44 (3.06%) today. It is currently trading at $216.60. Here is a brief guide on where to buy Roku stock. Roku shares prices are on the rise after declining for more than four months. The bear trend that has lasted since July 26, 2021, has finally come to an end and the Roku stock is once again on its upward trajectory.

