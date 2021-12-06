Empty 20-play drive, turnovers allow Kansas City to pull away – The Denver Post

Do you know which quarterback leads the league in completion percentage since Week 6? It’s Tua Tagovailoa. Now, that doesn’t really matter too much. Completion percentage is a relatively meaningless statistic, and it’s far more informative to use completion percentage over expectation, a more dynamic stat that accounts for a variety of factors—target depth, tight windows—to help filter out which quarterbacks are boosting their numbers with easy completions. And the league leader in completion percentage over expectation for the past six weeks is …

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO