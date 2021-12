The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is known for many things. He is one of the few players in NBA history to be awarded Kia MVP back to back, in 2019 and 2020, on top of being named Kia Defensive Player of the Year, too (via NBA). He is the first Greek national to be named an NBA MVP. And likely because of the way he plays, he's also known as the "Greek Freak" (via Al Jazeera).

